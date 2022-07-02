Gavin Price says Elgin City are assessing whether to sign ex-Aberdeen attacker Chris Antoniazzi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City are running the rule over former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi.

The 22-year-old is currently signed to Highland League club Formartine United, but played the second half for Elgin in Friday’s 3-0 win at Forres Mechanics, which was a testimonial for Can-Cans twins Graham and Lee Fraser.

City manager Gavin Price is assessing the former Don, who has experience with Cove Rangers, Forfar Athletic and Montrose, and could well make a move.

He said: “We’re just having a look at Chris and we will see what develops.

“He is still a Formartine player, but we’ve been able to have a look at him right now. He gives the team something different and a bit of quality in the final third, so we will see what happens with Chris.

“We’re also looking at the loan market in July and we have identified a couple of players we’d like to bring in.”

Elgin shaping up well in pre-season

Elgin have Brian Cameron’s testimonial at Borough Briggs on Wednesday night against a visiting Rangers side.

Then on Saturday, their Premier Sports Cup campaign starts with an away tie at Championship Ayr United, followed seven days later by another long journey to take on League 2 rivals Annan Athletic.

Elgin also face Premiership St Johnstone on July 19, before finishing their cup group campaign at home to League 1 side Queen of the South on July 23.

SEASON TICKETS Season Tickets are on SALE now. Not long until we get going again & we look forward to having you back 🏟 Either pop into the office or preferably purchase them via the fanbase app. All ticketing info can be found here https://t.co/s5fPEDyG9G pic.twitter.com/GA4T96VxUM — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 29, 2022

During six pre-season matches, against Clach, Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Keith and now Forres, Elgin have scored 23 goals without conceding any.

Manager Price, whose team finished ninth in League 2 last term, is happy his side will be better prepared for the cup competition compared to 12 months ago.

He said: “Last year, we went into these games barely having trained because of Covid and a combination of events.

“We were very under-prepared and we had to speedily get players fit and we had a knock-on effect in terms of injuries.

“We are miles ahead of where we were last year. The squad is taking shape, although we have identified areas we still need to improve on.

“We are actively trying to do that. We have a good squad right now and hopefully that can be further improved.”

‘Fitting’ match for Fraser brothers

Goals from Darryl McHardy, Kane Hester and Josh Peters sealed the 3-0 friendly victory for Elgin at Forres on Friday.

Price was delighted Elgin were invited to be opponents by the former local rivals.

Not only did the strong team they put out make it the most meaningful occasion for the Fraser twins, but it served as the ideal level of opponent to kick off July.

He added: “Congratulations to Graham and Lee. They have been great servants to Forres.

“They are big personalities at the club and it was a fitting testimonial for them and it was enjoyable to be part of that.

“The game was part of our preparations and brought to an end the block of six games which we wanted to use through June and into July 1.

“It was all about fitness and bringing structure to our play. I am really pleased with the players and the work they have done and prepared.

“I’m well aware our preparation for the league season will be a different sort of test including the Premier Sports Cup games, but it is all good so far in terms of how we’re going about our business.”