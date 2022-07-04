Forward Dylan Lawrence tipped to star for Elgin City after landing 18-month deal extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forward Dylan Lawrence tipped to star for Elgin City after landing 18-month deal extension

By Paul Chalk
July 4, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 5:03 pm
Dylan Lawrence has signed a new contract with Elgin City, seeing him through until 2024.
Highly-rated starlet Dylan Lawrence has netted a contract extension at League 2 side Elgin City – and he’s pitched into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Ayr United.

The 19-year-old attacker had been on loan at Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, but that arrangement has been cancelled by City, who want him to add bite up front.

The former Ross County youth player has signed a new 18-month deal, which keeps him at the Moray club until the summer of 2024.

He’s looked sharp in pre-season and was impressive again on Friday in the 3-0 win at Forres Mechanics in the Fraser twins’ testimonial.

Pre-season form red-hot at Elgin City

Boss Gavin Price is a big admirer of what the young gun can offer his team, who kick off their competitive campaign away to Ayr in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Elgin were second bottom in League 2 last season, but came back to work early for pre-season and have scored 23 goals over six friendly matches without leaking a goal.

Their friendly match against Rothes on Tuesday night at the Gleaner Arena, Elgin, has been cancelled. The Speysiders have appealed for a late replacement opponent.

However, Wednesday’s testimonial for midfielder Brian Cameron against Rangers B at Borough Briggs goes ahead as planned.

Price has been delighted with the sharpness of his players as they seek to hit the ground running to boost their chances of a promotion push.

Lawrence made six senior appearances for Elgin in 2021/22 before going on loan in January to Strathspey for what was meant to be an 18-month spell.

However, such has been his form in recent weeks including a goal in a 6-0 rout of Lossiemouth, it is little surprise his parent club have sped up his progress and handed him a fresh contract.

Big future predicted for Lawrence

Lawrence’s team-mate, defender Darryl McHardy is full of praise for the rising star and urged him to speak up on the pitch and grasp this real opportunity to shine in League 2.

He said: “Last year, Dylan was still coming through, but he’s come back this summer and a few of the first-team boys, myself, Russell Dingwall, Matthew Cooper and Brian Cameron have been talking about how he’s just gliding past boys in training and in games.

Elgin’s Darryl McHardy, right, is full of praise for young team-mate Dylan Lawrence.

“The only thing he’s lacking is he needs to open his mouth in games. He’s outstanding. I really think Dylan and Fin Allen could even start for the team this season.

“He’s so quick and sharp. He just needs to be a bit more vocal. He has got a massive chance this year.”

 

