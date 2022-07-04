Forward Dylan Lawrence tipped to star for Elgin City after landing 18-month deal extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highly-rated starlet Dylan Lawrence has netted a contract extension at League 2 side Elgin City – and he’s pitched into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Ayr United.

The 19-year-old attacker had been on loan at Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, but that arrangement has been cancelled by City, who want him to add bite up front.

The former Ross County youth player has signed a new 18-month deal, which keeps him at the Moray club until the summer of 2024.

He’s looked sharp in pre-season and was impressive again on Friday in the 3-0 win at Forres Mechanics in the Fraser twins’ testimonial.

Pre-season form red-hot at Elgin City

Boss Gavin Price is a big admirer of what the young gun can offer his team, who kick off their competitive campaign away to Ayr in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Elgin were second bottom in League 2 last season, but came back to work early for pre-season and have scored 23 goals over six friendly matches without leaking a goal.

Their friendly match against Rothes on Tuesday night at the Gleaner Arena, Elgin, has been cancelled. The Speysiders have appealed for a late replacement opponent.

However, Wednesday’s testimonial for midfielder Brian Cameron against Rangers B at Borough Briggs goes ahead as planned.

Price has been delighted with the sharpness of his players as they seek to hit the ground running to boost their chances of a promotion push.

SOAPY TESTIMONIAL We are looking forward to celebrating Brian Cameron’s well earned testimonial this Wednesday vs Rangers B. A cash gate will be open with prices £10/£5 on the night.

If you want to book tickets in advance contact Diane on the number below. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/os0sOBfkmu — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 3, 2022

Lawrence made six senior appearances for Elgin in 2021/22 before going on loan in January to Strathspey for what was meant to be an 18-month spell.

However, such has been his form in recent weeks including a goal in a 6-0 rout of Lossiemouth, it is little surprise his parent club have sped up his progress and handed him a fresh contract.

The @ElginCityFC friendly scheduled for Tuesday has now been cancelled. Any teams interested in a mid week friendly please get in touch with us. 🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders https://t.co/7GAYCE7lAz — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) July 3, 2022

Big future predicted for Lawrence

Lawrence’s team-mate, defender Darryl McHardy is full of praise for the rising star and urged him to speak up on the pitch and grasp this real opportunity to shine in League 2.

He said: “Last year, Dylan was still coming through, but he’s come back this summer and a few of the first-team boys, myself, Russell Dingwall, Matthew Cooper and Brian Cameron have been talking about how he’s just gliding past boys in training and in games.

“The only thing he’s lacking is he needs to open his mouth in games. He’s outstanding. I really think Dylan and Fin Allen could even start for the team this season.

“He’s so quick and sharp. He just needs to be a bit more vocal. He has got a massive chance this year.”