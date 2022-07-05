Darryl McHardy hails Brian ‘Soapy’ Cameron as Rangers provide testimonial side for star Elgin City midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darryl McHardy admits he’s stunned to still have Brian Cameron as his Elgin City team-mate.

Midfield star Cameron, better known as “Soapy”, will be the centre of attention at Borough Briggs on Wednesday as a Rangers B side face a City side with a few former players on show.

The 30-year-old is the Black and Whites longest-serving player and has amassed more than 450 appearances and 82 goals in an Elgin jersey.

He made his debut in a 5-1 league loss against Stenhousemuir, aged just 16.

Defender McHardy signed as a professional at the club in 2012 and is grateful for the way Cameron made him feel welcome from the start.

However, it is his qualities as a driving force in the middle of the pitch which really stand out and McHardy feels he could be performing at a higher level.

He said: “His contribution to Elgin has been brilliant. He’s been an excellent servant. What he’s done for us has been amazing.

“I just don’t know how he’s never been full-time. I have been with him at the club for 10-11 years and when we play full-time clubs he stands out over them.

“Even full-time players urge him to come on loan to them, but he’s still with us and he’s one of the best players I’ve played with.

“He had an injury last season, so that wasn’t his best, but, apart from that, every single year he’s probably been our best player.

“He is well-loved by the supporters and that’s what happens when you show that kind of loyalty.

“Brian is three or four years older than me. I came into the first-team when I was 16 and got my first professional contract.

“We became best friends and he took me under his wing and would drive me to training.”

Former players returning for action

It won’t be the usual Elgin side facing their Rangers B opponents.

However, McHardy will be one of the current players involved in the match.

He said: “Myself, Matthew Cooper, Fin Allen and a couple of others are playing and (former Elgin players) Craig Gunn and Jordan Allan and one or two more will also be coming out for it, so it should be a good night and it will be thoroughly deserved for Brian.”

Cash gates will be open for the 7.45pm kick-off, with prices at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Meanwhile, Elgin youngster Ben Cormack has returned to Highland League Clachnacuddin on a season-long loan.