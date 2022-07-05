Darryl McHardy hails Brian ‘Soapy’ Cameron as Rangers provide testimonial side for star Elgin City midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darryl McHardy hails Brian ‘Soapy’ Cameron as Rangers provide testimonial side for star Elgin City midfielder

By Paul Chalk
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 5:48 pm
Brian Cameron has been an Elgin City player since 2008.
Darryl McHardy admits he’s stunned to still have Brian Cameron as his Elgin City team-mate.

Midfield star Cameron, better known as “Soapy”, will be the centre of attention at Borough Briggs on Wednesday as a Rangers B side face a City side with a few former players on show.

The 30-year-old is the Black and Whites longest-serving player and has amassed more than 450 appearances and 82 goals in an Elgin jersey.

He made his debut in a 5-1 league loss against Stenhousemuir, aged just 16.

Defender McHardy signed as a professional at the club in 2012 and is grateful for the way Cameron made him feel welcome from the start.

However, it is his qualities as a driving force in the middle of the pitch which really stand out and McHardy feels he could be performing at a higher level.

He said: “His contribution to Elgin has been brilliant. He’s been an excellent servant. What he’s done for us has been amazing.

“I just don’t know how he’s never been full-time. I have been with him at the club for 10-11 years and when we play full-time clubs he stands out over them.

“Even full-time players urge him to come on loan to them, but he’s still with us and he’s one of the best players I’ve played with.

“He had an injury last season, so that wasn’t his best, but, apart from that, every single year he’s probably been our best player.

Elgin midfielder Brian Cameron.

“He is well-loved by the supporters and that’s what happens when you show that kind of loyalty.

“Brian is three or four years older than me. I came into the first-team when I was 16 and got my first professional contract.

“We became best friends and he took me under his wing and would drive me to training.”

Former players returning for action

It won’t be the usual Elgin side facing their Rangers B opponents.

However, McHardy will be one of the current players involved in the match.

He said: “Myself, Matthew Cooper, Fin Allen and a couple of others are playing and (former Elgin players) Craig Gunn and Jordan Allan and one or two more will also be coming out for it, so it should be a good night and it will be thoroughly deserved for Brian.”

Cash gates will be open for the 7.45pm kick-off, with prices at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

  • Meanwhile, Elgin youngster Ben Cormack has returned to Highland League Clachnacuddin on a season-long loan.

