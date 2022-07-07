Pride for Elgin City legend Brian Cameron as boss Gavin Price hails him as one of best part-timers in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pride for Elgin City legend Brian Cameron as boss Gavin Price hails him as one of best part-timers in Scotland

By Paul Chalk
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
All-action Elgin City midfielder Brian Cameron.
All-action Elgin City midfielder Brian Cameron.

Brian Cameron was bursting with pride after more than 1,000 fans turned out to show their appreciation for the Elgin City star in his midweek testimonial.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2008, has racked 473 appearances and 84 goals for the Moray club.

Rangers sent up a talented young squad, who burst clear in the second half after an even first 45 minutes to win 4-0 on Wednesday at Borough Briggs.

Plenty of former players were back to feature in Cameron’s honour, such as Craig Gunn, twins Ross and Liam Archibald, and defender Stephen Bronsky.

The scoreline was, therefore, not a concern for the hosts as the night was all about celebrating and recognising the efforts of the long-serving engine-room creator and scorer.

Cameron was thrilled to have enjoyed a night to remember and thanked the fans who turned out in force.

He said: “It was a great experience. It was a long time coming because of Covid shutting us down for a couple of years, but it was a proud moment for myself walking out with my kids on the pitch.

“The fans turned out in great numbers and I can only thank them for that. I really appreciate it.

“It was unbelievable – I didn’t expect that. It’s a pity we couldn’t get a goal for them.”

Memories of debut as a 16-year-old

Cameron recalls his first moments as an Elgin player as a teenage substitute against Stenny and he explained how he’s never wanted to shift away from Moray.

He said: “I remember sitting on the bench as a 16-year-old against Stenhousemuir and the gaffer at the time, Robbie Williamson, told me to get ready as I was going on.

Former Elgin City manager Robbie Williamson handed Brian Cameron his debut in 2008.

“I think we were 4-1 or 5-1 down at the time and I was nervous walking up the touchline, but it really feels like a lifetime ago.

“The amount I’ve experienced at the club, you don’t realise the amount of times you’ve played and scored. It’s been brilliant.

“There have been offers (of a move) over the years, but my family life here was always too much to give up for something that might not work out.

“I’m more than happy here. I’m an Elgin boy and I love it here.

“We’ve had a few good cup runs over the years and they are always special.

“I’d really like to push for promotion before I retire – the club needs it. We’ve been in League 2 for a while now.”

City are ready for big improvement

Elgin, who kick off their competitive season away to Ayr United in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday, are looking for a major improvement when League 2 starts at the end of the month.

They finished second-bottom of the table, but, with Kelty Hearts going up as champions along with play-off victors Edinburgh City (now called FC Edinburgh), there’s a chance for Elgin to make a push at the top.

Bonnyrigg Rose have replaced Cowdenbeath in the SPFL’s bottom tier via the pyramid play-offs, while East Fife have come down from League 1 and are Elgin’s first league opponents on July 30.

Cameron sees no reason why the Black and Whites cannot be in the running for glory in 2022/23.

He added: “We’ve done a lot of work ourselves over the close season and have played a lot of (warm-up) games.

Brian Cameron in action against Rangers B in his midweek testimonial.

“We’re looking good, scoring goals and not conceding goals. In the cup, we want to get the fitness up and get the confidence going ahead of the league starting later this month and really go for the league this season.

“This season, League 2 should be wide open. In recent years, there has always been one club with money running away with it.

“We just need to stick together. We’ve shown we can do it, we just need to be confident and show we can do it over a season.”

Loyal servant one of best in Scotland – Price

Boss Gavin Price, meanwhile, has no doubt his star midfielder has been, and still is, up there with the best part-time players in that position anywhere in the country.

He said: “It was fantastic for Brian to get that sort of crowd and reaction. I was really pleased because it was well-deserved for a fantastic servant to the club. He’s a local player and it was a real local occasion.

“I have been at Elgin for eight years and have seen a lot of part-time football. I’d say over the past 10 years, he’s undoubtedly one of the top part-time players in Scotland.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price

“He’s probably been the most consistent midfielder who can do most things. He’s been a big part of Elgin for each of these seasons, so the testimonial was a great tribute to him and I hope he enjoyed it.

“Even during our time in charge, Brian has had chances to join the clubs. I think Kilmarnock, for example, showed an interest.

“I just think it didn’t suit Brian due to his family life being here and the geography. He could have most certainly have played full-time football.

“Everyone chooses their own path and that’s been to Elgin’s fortune to have Brian as our player throughout these years.”

