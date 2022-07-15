Shutting out rivals tops agenda for Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Jake Dolzanski aims to chip in with goals for Elgin City but admits keeping them out at the other end will be his priority.

The 24-year-old centre half was a summer signing from East of Scotland League First Division Conference B side Jeanfield Swifts.

He’s from Aberfeldy, as is Elgin manager Gavin Price, who knew all about his qualities and the transfer went through last month.

The player has settled in well throughout pre-season, forging immediately strong partnerships with Darryl McHardy and Jevan Anderson, who also signed recently from Cove Rangers.

City didn’t concede a goal throughout pre-season, while knocking in more than 20 goals, mainly against Highland League opponents and League 1 Peterhead when they triumphed in the Borough Briggs centenary tournament.

They also shut out Championship hosts Ayr United in a 0-0 draw in their Premier Sports Cup opener before losing the penalty shoot-out 4-3.

However, fielding McHardy when he was suspended against Ayr led to a punishment this week of a 3-0 win for the Honest Men in that tie and Elgin head to Annan Athletic this weekend from a points tally of zero.

Three battling for two starting shirts

Dolzanski has found the net twice in bounce games already, which pleases him, but the bigger buzz comes from walking off with a clean sheet intact.

Speaking firstly about the side’s early strong defensive showing, he said: “Clean sheets can only be a good thing.

“There is good competition and we’re pushing one another on.

“There are only two spots, but all three of us would like to play and expect to play, so it is healthy competition.

PREMIER SPORTS CUP TICKETS Tickets for our upcoming fixtures vs @StJohnstone & @OfficialQosFC can be found on the links below. St Johnstone Ticketshttps://t.co/j28nDl0dhC QOS Ticketshttps://t.co/USIuqpQVgC Please note ALL stand tickets must be purchased online. pic.twitter.com/3mkffwxW18 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 11, 2022

“I’d rather a clean sheet than a goal most of the time. If you don’t concede, you don’t lose games.

“All successful teams have good defensive records and it has been good how we’ve started.”

Set-piece threats providing options

So, while that is the defender’s main aim, he admits being a threat in attack is also a target for Elgin this year.

He said: “I’ve scored a couple so far and I scored a couple last year too.

“Hopefully this season I can continue that. I know Darryl (McHardy) likes a goal as well, so hopefully set-pieces could be a good source of goals for us.”

Elgin going for win at in-form Annan

On Saturday, Elgin make a second long trip in succession on Premier Sports Cup duty, needing points after the SPFL punishment for the error involving McHardy.

From Ayr last week, it’s on to League 2 rivals Annan, who beat Elgin four times last term, with the Moray club toiling to a ninth-spot finish.

There’s a determination at Borough Briggs to make 2022/23 a season competing for promotion, so winning at Galabank could also provide an early mental edge.

That will be easier said than done, because Annan defeated League 1 hosts Queen of the South 3-2 at Palmerston last weekend.

They followed it up by winning a shoot-out against Premiership opponents St Johnstone in midweek after a goalless draw to become the Group F leaders.

However, Dolzanski is determined to get one over on their rivals to set the tone for the upcoming league campaign.

He added: “Beating Annan would set down a marker. They finished up the right end of the table last season and that’s exactly where we want to be.

“We want to set down a marker, not just to Annan but to the rest of the league – hopefully that’s where we should be.”

Saints’ thoughts will follow Annan tie

Dolzanski will come head-to-head with the team he supports on Tuesday when 2021 League Cup and Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone visit Moray.

Saints head to Queen of the South this weekend with the pressure on to win and keep alive their qualification hopes.

While Dolzanski will relish taking the Perth men, he insists the focus is only on going for the jugular against the Galabankies.

He said: “I’m a St Johnstone fan, so Tuesday will be a great experience to play against them in the cup, but we are only looking at Annan first.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result – we’re certainly going there to win.”

Squad back fit and firing at Elgin

Dolzanski, who praised everyone at the club for making him and the other summer signings welcome, feels having played a range of quick-fire friendlies in the past few weeks will benefit them as they set the bar high.

He added: “After the summer, it was good to play a decent number of games, to get back into it.

“All the boys came back really fit, so we have had a good, solid pre-season, but there are harder tests to come.

“We should be challenging up the top end of the league this year.”

Meanwhile, Elgin City duo Matt Jamieson and Jamie Tinnock have returned to Deveronvale.

The players, both 19, spent last season at Princess Royal Park and have returned to Vale on season-long loans.

Attacker Jamieson scored four times last season, while left-sided defender/midfielder Tinnock scored two goals.