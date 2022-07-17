Elgin hit for four by impressive Annan in Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City will be hoping the comforts of home can help them get off the mark after a 4-0 loss at Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Black and Whites are bottom of Group F with no points following Saturday’s defeat.

Gavin Price’s side did have a point from their draw at Ayr United but the result was changed to a 3-0 loss on Thursday after the club was punished for fielding the suspended Darryl McHardy.

City were punished for not taking their chances as a ruthless Annan hit four goals without reply at Galabank to move three points clear at the top of the group.

The visitors started the game brightly and had two chances inside the opening seven minutes.

Rory McEwan fired a free-kick over the crossbar in the fifth minute before Kenny MacInnes fired just past the post two minutes later.

Elgin were made to regret those two missed opportunities as the home side scored twice inside five minutes.

The opener came from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after Tommy Muir was fouled in the box and Aiden Smith stepped up to blast the ball high into the net.

Tommy Goss doubled Annan’s lead in the 20th minute when he drilled home a low shot from 10 yards.

A fine block denied Goss a second goal on the half hour mark but seven minutes before the break Smith grabbed his second of the game as he fired home from 12 yards.

Hester came close for Elgin in second half

Josh Galloway came close to scoring a fourth when his long range effort struck the crossbar.

Second half substitute Kane Hester came close to giving his side a lifeline in the second half.

The attacker fired inches past the post with his first chance before firing over from 20 yards with his second opportunity in the 51st minute.

He went close again with two further chances but it was the home side which scored again as Goss got his second of the game to complete the scoring in the closing minutes.

Following two away matches to start their cup campaign Elgin will welcome Premiership side St Johnstone to Borough Briggs on Tuesday before completing their campaign with another home match against Queen of the South on Saturday.