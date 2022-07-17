Elgin hit for four by impressive Annan in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City

Elgin hit for four by impressive Annan in Premier Sports Cup

By Paul Third
July 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kane Hester went close for Elgin at Annan
Elgin City will be hoping the comforts of home can help them get off the mark after a 4-0 loss at Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Black and Whites are bottom of Group F with no points following Saturday’s defeat.

Gavin Price’s side did have a point from their draw at Ayr United but the result was changed to a 3-0 loss on Thursday after the club was punished for fielding the suspended Darryl McHardy.

City were punished for not taking their chances as a ruthless Annan hit four goals without reply at Galabank to move three points clear at the top of the group.

The visitors started the game brightly and had two chances inside the opening seven minutes.

Rory McEwan fired a free-kick over the crossbar in the fifth minute before Kenny MacInnes fired just past the post two minutes later.

Elgin were made to regret those two missed opportunities as the home side scored twice inside five minutes.

The opener came from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after Tommy Muir was fouled in the box and Aiden Smith stepped up to blast the ball high into the net.

Tommy Goss doubled Annan’s lead in the 20th minute when he drilled home a low shot from 10 yards.

A fine block denied Goss a second goal on the half hour mark but seven minutes before the break Smith grabbed his second of the game as he fired home from 12 yards.

Hester came close for Elgin in second half

Josh Galloway came close to scoring a fourth when his long range effort struck the crossbar.

Second half substitute Kane Hester came close to giving his side a lifeline in the second half.

The attacker fired inches past the post with his first chance before firing over from 20 yards with his second opportunity in the 51st minute.

He went close again with two further chances but it was the home side which scored again as Goss got his second of the game to complete the scoring in the closing minutes.

Following two away matches to start their cup campaign Elgin will welcome Premiership side St Johnstone to Borough Briggs on Tuesday before completing their campaign with another home match against Queen of the South on Saturday.

