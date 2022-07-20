Three priority positions needing filled at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Elgin City

Three priority positions needing filled at Elgin City

By Paul Third
July 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jim Weir
Jim Weir

Elgin City are targeting three positions as they aim to get their squad together ahead of the League Two opener against East Fife next weekend.

Assistant manager Jim Weir says a left back, striker and winger are top of the list of priorities for manager Gavin Price and hopes at least one of the positions can be filled before Saturday’s final Premier Sports Cup match at home to Queen of the South.

He said: “We know the areas we need to strengthen.

“We need a natural left back and no disrespect to young Owen Cairns but if the manager asked me to play there I’d tell him where to go.

“We played Owen Cairns at left back but he is not a left back and it showed.

“I was naturally right sided and could read the game better from that position.

“I felt for young Owen in the first half as he has been excellent since he joined the club and he will still be a big part of the team this year.

“But we need balance on that left hand side.

“The gaffer is looking for something up front as well as we have three strikers fighting for those positions and we need to add one as we need four.

“Another wide player is needed too and that’s the positions we’re talking to clubs about.

“Hopefully we will see something if not before the weekend then before the league campaign starts.”

Loans an option if permanent deals not secured

The club is in talks with players about permanent deals while loan moves are also an option.

Weir insists he and Price are comfortable with going down the loan route if required and hinted an approach could be made to Tuesday’s League Cup opponents St Johnstone.

He said: “The loan system at the minute is what we’re looking at.

“There are a couple which could potentially be permanent if their clubs let them go but the loan system works.

“It’s about having the right ones with the right attitude who want to come to your football club.

“We’ve had a few St Johnstone boys here in the past and they might not be the last ones.

“You use your contacts well and if we can give their players experience of men’s football and they can help us it serves both sides.”

Weir pleased by players efforts against Perth Saints

Kane Hester celebrates his goal in the 4-2 defeat by St Johnstone

Saints ran out 4-2 winners when the sides squared off at Borough Briggs on Tuesday but Weir was pleased with the team’s application against their Premiership opponents.

He said: “We were disappointed losing four goals at Annan at the weekend and we needed a reaction against St Johnstone.

“In the first half after losing the goal we created enough really good chances.

“Kane Hester and Dylan Lawrence had some great chances and we could certainly have been level if not ahead by half-time.

“We didn’t get the breaks in the second half but even at 4-0 down we kept going and the reaction in the last 15 minutes made the scoreline more respectable.”

