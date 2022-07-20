Three priority positions needing filled at Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City are targeting three positions as they aim to get their squad together ahead of the League Two opener against East Fife next weekend.

Assistant manager Jim Weir says a left back, striker and winger are top of the list of priorities for manager Gavin Price and hopes at least one of the positions can be filled before Saturday’s final Premier Sports Cup match at home to Queen of the South.

He said: “We know the areas we need to strengthen.

“We need a natural left back and no disrespect to young Owen Cairns but if the manager asked me to play there I’d tell him where to go.

“We played Owen Cairns at left back but he is not a left back and it showed.

“I was naturally right sided and could read the game better from that position.

“I felt for young Owen in the first half as he has been excellent since he joined the club and he will still be a big part of the team this year.

“But we need balance on that left hand side.

“The gaffer is looking for something up front as well as we have three strikers fighting for those positions and we need to add one as we need four.

“Another wide player is needed too and that’s the positions we’re talking to clubs about.

“Hopefully we will see something if not before the weekend then before the league campaign starts.”

Loans an option if permanent deals not secured

The club is in talks with players about permanent deals while loan moves are also an option.

Weir insists he and Price are comfortable with going down the loan route if required and hinted an approach could be made to Tuesday’s League Cup opponents St Johnstone.

He said: “The loan system at the minute is what we’re looking at.

“There are a couple which could potentially be permanent if their clubs let them go but the loan system works.

“It’s about having the right ones with the right attitude who want to come to your football club.

“We’ve had a few St Johnstone boys here in the past and they might not be the last ones.

“You use your contacts well and if we can give their players experience of men’s football and they can help us it serves both sides.”

Weir pleased by players efforts against Perth Saints

Saints ran out 4-2 winners when the sides squared off at Borough Briggs on Tuesday but Weir was pleased with the team’s application against their Premiership opponents.

He said: “We were disappointed losing four goals at Annan at the weekend and we needed a reaction against St Johnstone.

“In the first half after losing the goal we created enough really good chances.

“Kane Hester and Dylan Lawrence had some great chances and we could certainly have been level if not ahead by half-time.

“We didn’t get the breaks in the second half but even at 4-0 down we kept going and the reaction in the last 15 minutes made the scoreline more respectable.”