Gavin Price challenges Elgin fringe players to stake claim in Nairn clash

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists their North of Scotland Cup opener provides a chance for fringe players to make an 11th-hour bid to win a place in his League 2 line-up against East Fife this weekend.

The Moray club take on Nairn County at Station Park tonight after finishing pointless in their Premier Sports Cup section, following a 2-0 defeat against Queen of the South on Saturday.

The tie was locked at 0-0 at the break, but quickfire goals from the Doonhamers’ Kieran McKechnie and Ruari Paton earned the visitors three points and a second round trip to Ibrox.

It was a tough group for Elgin, with League 2 rivals Annan Athletic winning it to secure a shot at Aberdeen in the knockouts, Premiership St Johnstone finishing third, and Championship Ayr United ending fourth ahead of the rock-bottom Black and Whites.

Price insists the cup clash at Nairn will be useful as his squad get set for their opening league fixture against East Fife, who dropped out of League 1 in April.

He said: “We have got one eye on the East Fife game and I’ll be playing a team which has youth players, as well as guys maybe who need more regular minutes.

“We will be aiming to win the game.

“While I’ve got a fair idea how I want us to line up against East Fife, the team isn’t picked yet, so perhaps someone will show up particularly well – it’s an opportunity for some of those who haven’t been playing to get game-time.”

Concentration key for City

Reflecting on the manner of the loss against Queens, Price feels his players must learn to remain switched on throughout matches, but also feels they’ve the squad in place to kick forward.

He added: “We had mixed emotions from the game on Saturday. We had a really good first half and I was disappointed with the 15-minute spell after half-time.

“We just didn’t get going and that’s something I’ve got to make sure doesn’t happen throughout the season.

“We’ve got to concentrate for 90 minutes and ensure we’re at it.

“We’re still in a good place in terms of how we’re building and we’re looking forward to getting our league season started.”

Shewan pleased to be back

Meanwhile, Nairn’s Liam Shewan is pleased to have made a fast start to the season ahead of facing Elgin.

The striker netted in the Wee County’s 1-1 Breedon Highland League draw with Banks o’ Dee on Saturday.

Shewan was pleased to be back involved after missing almost all of last term due to an ankle injury.

Reflecting on his strike at the weekend and his goal, the 26-year-old said: “The goal was off my shin really.

“But they all count so I’ll take it and it’s pleasing to get off the mark early on.

“I had an ankle injury and I was out for nine months, I only just got rid of it before pre-season.

“I had to rest the ankle and then once I got an MRI scan it was revealed there was no problem.

“So with rest and going to see Andy Murray, the physio, once a week for the last six or seven weeks that’s really helped me and it’s good to be back.”

Shewan is hoping Nairn can get past Elgin this evening, but appreciates it won’t be easy against a side from a higher level.

He added: “They are a League Two side, so it will clearly be difficult for us.

“But you never know what can happen on the day. We’ll need to work hard again and see what we can do.”