Daniel Hoban determined to help Elgin City get off mark against Stirling Albion in League Two

Goalkeeper Daniel Hoban reckons Elgin City are ready to prove they have a willingness to snuff out opponents – starting at Stirling on Saturday.

The Moray club’s League Two season began last week with a punishing 3-1 home defeat against East Fife, who finished bottom of League One last term.

That result came on the back of a pointless Premier Sports Cup campaign, with the focus at Borough Briggs now fully fixed on racking up early points to gather momentum.

Last season, City finished in ninth position and faced a sweat for a while to pull away from now-relegated Cowdenbeath in a bid to avoid the pyramid play-off spot.

The Blue Brazil lost out to Bonnyrigg Rose, who have since replaced them and Elgin are determined to click in to gear away to Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Stirling are also seeking their first points after losing 2-0 to Dumbarton thanks to the concession of two goals in the first five minutes.

Elgin beat the Binos three times in 2021-22 but finished two places and five points below them.

Sloppy goals were so costly in opener

Boss Gavin Price labelled some of City’s defending as “criminal” against the Fifers and Hoban, 24, explained the hurting players are keen to show they’ve learned from a poor day at the office.

He said: “We were really disappointed after the game last week, especially when you want to get the league season off to a good start.

“The most disappointing thing was the manner of the goals we conceded. All three were avoidable.

“Whether at a personal level, or team level, we need to look at ourselves and learn from it.

“We have certainly got a strong and experienced squad and we’re good enough. If we remember that, we can build up our confidence for Saturday.”

Quality within Elgin squad – Hoban

Before losing to Annan, St Johnstone and Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup, Elgin were sharp in pre-season.

Albeit against mainly Highland League sides, they bagged 23 goals and didn’t concede one.

And, having taken nine points against the Binos last term, Hoban is sure the squad will work together to limit the number of chances for Stirling.

He said: “While we can use the results we got against Stirling last season into the weekend, we have to make sure we turn up and do the job.

“We really have to look no further ahead than our next game.

“In pre-season, we were very well organised and we were not giving away cheap chances or cheap goals, not just as a back five, but as a team.

“The manner we went out of the League Cup was disappointing from a defensive point of view and, if we learn from that, there is no doubt the quality is there. We just need to be more organised, because the quality is there.”

Charlie Charlesworth We are delighted to announce the appointment of Charlie Charlesworth as a First Team Coach. Welcome to the Club. Full story on https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv pic.twitter.com/TL6LcYkUSw — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 29, 2022

Charlesworth boosts coaching pool

City confirmed last week that coach Charlie Charlesworth has returned to the club to boost backroom staff numbers, alongside manager Price and assistant Jim Weir.

Hoban is delighted to have another experienced voice on their side.

He added: “Charlie has been with us for a few weeks now and he’s great to have about the place.

“He’s been putting forward his knowledge, which will help us going forward. It’s really good to bring that quality on board.

“We just need to take on board what the manager and coaches say and then go and do the business on the park.”