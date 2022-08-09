Kane Hester’s goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kane Hester’s goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL Trust Trophy

August 9, 2022, 9:50 pm
Kane Hester scored Elgin's winner against Dundee United B.
Elgin City picked up their first win of the season against a young Dundee United side to book a home clash with Stenhousemuir in the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Kane Hester’s second half strike proved to be enough to see off the talented Tannadice youngsters at Borough Briggs.

Elgin boss Gavin Price made three changes to his starting line-up from Saturday’s 2-2 League Two draw at Stirling Albion.

Jake Dolzanski was recalled in centre defence in place of Jevan Anderson, while Dundee loan winger Tom Findlay and teenager Fin Allen made way for Angus Mailer and Owen Cairns.

Elgin looked hungry from the off, with Hester dragging a shot just wide on five minutes after Brian Cameron had dispossessed a United defender.

The Tannadice youngsters soon began to show their class and – on 10 minutes – Chris Mochrie, who is on loan at Dunfermline this season, latched on to a fine pass by captain and ex-Cove Rangers loanee Archie Meekison, but fired too close to home keeper Tom McHale.

There was nearly a home debut goal for Raith Rovers loan defender Greig Young, who nodded wide from a Matthew Cooper cross to the back post.

Dundee United missed a glorious chance on 26 minutes when Mochrie put Miller Thomson clean through on goal and he slipped a low effort past McHale, but inches wide pof the right hand post.

Elgin’s best effort of the first half came right on half-time, and saw Russell Dingwall weave in from the right and fire in a bouncing effort keeper United Ruairidh Adams managed to bundle wide for a corner.

Jevan Anderson replaced Cairns at the break for the home side, who found themselves pegged back by United in the opening exchanges of the second half.

But it was Elgin who drew first blood on the hour as Hester latched on to a Brian Cameron flick on the edge of the box and swept the ball wide of Adams for his third goal of the season.

Anderson produced a last ditch tackle to deny Kai Fotheringham a clear run on goal with 20 minutes left.

And Hester scooped a late chance over the bar as City held on for the maiden win of the campaign.

