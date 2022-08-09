Kane Hester’s goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL Trust Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City picked up their first win of the season against a young Dundee United side to book a home clash with Stenhousemuir in the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Kane Hester’s second half strike proved to be enough to see off the talented Tannadice youngsters at Borough Briggs.

Elgin boss Gavin Price made three changes to his starting line-up from Saturday’s 2-2 League Two draw at Stirling Albion.

Jake Dolzanski was recalled in centre defence in place of Jevan Anderson, while Dundee loan winger Tom Findlay and teenager Fin Allen made way for Angus Mailer and Owen Cairns.

Elgin looked hungry from the off, with Hester dragging a shot just wide on five minutes after Brian Cameron had dispossessed a United defender.

The Tannadice youngsters soon began to show their class and – on 10 minutes – Chris Mochrie, who is on loan at Dunfermline this season, latched on to a fine pass by captain and ex-Cove Rangers loanee Archie Meekison, but fired too close to home keeper Tom McHale.

There was nearly a home debut goal for Raith Rovers loan defender Greig Young, who nodded wide from a Matthew Cooper cross to the back post.

Dundee United missed a glorious chance on 26 minutes when Mochrie put Miller Thomson clean through on goal and he slipped a low effort past McHale, but inches wide pof the right hand post.

Elgin’s best effort of the first half came right on half-time, and saw Russell Dingwall weave in from the right and fire in a bouncing effort keeper United Ruairidh Adams managed to bundle wide for a corner.

Jevan Anderson replaced Cairns at the break for the home side, who found themselves pegged back by United in the opening exchanges of the second half.

But it was Elgin who drew first blood on the hour as Hester latched on to a Brian Cameron flick on the edge of the box and swept the ball wide of Adams for his third goal of the season.

Anderson produced a last ditch tackle to deny Kai Fotheringham a clear run on goal with 20 minutes left.

And Hester scooped a late chance over the bar as City held on for the maiden win of the campaign.