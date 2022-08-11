Warning to Elgin City’s League 2 rivals – boss Gavin Price tips Kane Hester to get even better

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City boss Gavin Price insists red-hot forward Kane Hester will get his chance to move to a higher level – because he’s going to get even better in the next two years in Moray.

The 27-year-old goal-grabber this week penned a two-year contract extension, seeing him remain at the Borough Briggs club until the summer of 2024.

He’s clearly Elgin’s main marksman, with an incredible rate of 49 goals in 89 outings, which included the difference-maker in their 1-0 victory over Dundee United B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

The former Arbroath player has come a long way since making his debut from the bench in a 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Hibernian in January 2019.

City manager Price has enjoyed working with Hester and is working around the clock to add another forward to help share the load up front.

Hester’s game can improve further

Price believes Hester will become a more complete player under his tutelage – then he can aim for a move to a bigger club.

He said: “It was important for Kane and important for the club to get that security.

“We just need to find a way to support him a wee bit now.

“We’re looking for another striker to join the club. It’s not an easy task, but we’re still working hard on it.

“Kane is a natural goalscorer. We have to be mindful of improving his overall game and we’ll continue to work with him.

“For me, there is still big room for improvement with Kane. We know what we’re doing with him over the next couple of years and I’ve no doubt he will get his move to a higher level.

“He just needs to keep working hard and working on all aspects of his game. His finishing and his pace are threats which all clubs would like to have.

“We’re lucky to have him. He’s a good lad to have and I have enjoyed working with him. We want to continue to see him get better.

“He can now just get his head down and work on his overall game over the next year-and-a-half to two years.

“At that point, he will be ready to make that step up, once he improves on pressing angles and link-up play, for example.”

Forfar next up for Black and Whites

Hester has netted three goals so far this term and will be looking to add to that on Saturday as Elgin seek to collect their first League 2 points of the new campaign.

City began with a 3-1 home defeat against East Fife before blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Stirling Albion.

However, the win over Dundee United’s starlets this week will give them hope as they head to Forfar Athletic on the points hunt.