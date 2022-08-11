Warning to Elgin City’s League 2 rivals – boss Gavin Price tips Kane Hester to get even better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning to Elgin City’s League 2 rivals – boss Gavin Price tips Kane Hester to get even better

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:31 am
Elgin City Gavin Price, left, with forward Kane Hester.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price insists red-hot forward Kane Hester will get his chance to move to a higher level – because he’s going to get even better in the next two years in Moray.

The 27-year-old goal-grabber this week penned a two-year contract extension, seeing him remain at the Borough Briggs club until the summer of 2024.

He’s clearly Elgin’s main marksman, with an incredible rate of 49 goals in 89 outings, which included the difference-maker in their 1-0 victory over Dundee United B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

The former Arbroath player has come a long way since making his debut from the bench in a 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Hibernian in January 2019.

City manager Price has enjoyed working with Hester and is working around the clock to add another forward to help share the load up front.

Hester’s game can improve further

Price believes Hester will become a more complete player under his tutelage – then he can aim for a move to a bigger club.

He said: “It was important for Kane and important for the club to get that security.

“We just need to find a way to support him a wee bit now.

“We’re looking for another striker to join the club. It’s not an easy task, but we’re still working hard on it.

“Kane is a natural goalscorer. We have to be mindful of improving his overall game and we’ll continue to work with him.

“For me, there is still big room for improvement with Kane. We know what we’re doing with him over the next couple of years and I’ve no doubt he will get his move to a higher level.

“He just needs to keep working hard and working on all aspects of his game. His finishing and his pace are threats which all clubs would like to have.

“We’re lucky to have him. He’s a good lad to have and I have enjoyed working with him. We want to continue to see him get better.

“He can now just get his head down and work on his overall game over the next year-and-a-half to two years.

“At that point, he will be ready to make that step up, once he improves on pressing angles and link-up play, for example.”

Forfar next up for Black and Whites

Hester has netted three goals so far this term and will be looking to add to that on Saturday as Elgin seek to collect their first League 2 points of the new campaign.

City began with a 3-1 home defeat against East Fife before blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Stirling Albion.

However, the win over Dundee United’s starlets this week will give them hope as they head to Forfar Athletic on the points hunt.

