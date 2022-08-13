Midweek cup win can inspire Elgin City in bid to net early league victory, says boss Gavin Price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek cup win can inspire Elgin City in bid to net early league victory, says boss Gavin Price

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price is urging his Elgin City side to rise to the challenge of facing Forfar Athletic in a bid to get their League Two campaign off and running at the third attempt.

The City manager was delighted with their 1-0 midweek win over Dundee United’s B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The fine result earned them a home tie against Stenhousemuir, also of League Two, on August 23.

That was a welcome result for Price and his squad after losing 3-1 at home to East Fife then drawing 2-2 at Stirling Albion in League 2.

Station Park in Forfar has not been a happy hunting ground for Elgin, with their last victory coming in a 1-0 success in 2008.

However, these meetings are generally tight, with last season ending in two draws and one narrow win apiece.

Elgin ready for challenge of Forfar

Price hopes his players will show their potential against their hosts, who have three points on board after their 2-0 home win against Stranraer.

He said: “We had four very close encounters with Forfar last season. They all could have gone either way.

“We will be ready for that and we will go down there, look to be buoyant as we look to get our first league win of the season.

“We need to try, as early as possible this season, and get some momentum going.

“On Saturday, Forfar away is a really tough fixture, but we will travel with a bit of confidence after Tuesday’s win.”

Elgin saw off Dundee United B side

Striker Kane Hester, who this week signed a two-year deal extension, scored the winner against the young Tangerines this week.

And Price praised his team for standing strong against their talented visitors in order to run out the victors.

He said: “I was very impressed by the performance on Tuesday. Dundee United’s players made it difficult for us at different times in the game, but we managed to find a way to win.

Kane Hester is contracted to Elgin City until the summer of 2024.

“It was a good run-out for us, so we’re pleased to get through to the next round, get our first win of the season and hopefully that can help us move forward.”

Loan duo aim to make City impact

Elgin recently added two players on loan, with 18-year-old winger Tom Findlay coming in from Dundee and 19-year-old left-back Greig Young on board until January.

Both players featured against Stirling Albion and Dundee United B and the early signs are promised for Price.

He added: “Tom is young for this level of football, but he’s got a great appetite for the game and a great work rate and I think he will do well because of that.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and he’s certainly not let me down in the two games he’s played so far.

“Greig has come in too and he’s a good footballer and will offer good attributes on the (left side) of the park.”

Machado moved for more game-time

One player who moved on from the Black and Whites this week was Brazilian forward Matheus Machado, who has joined Highland League side Rothes on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old former Caley Thistle youth only signed a one-year deal at Elgin in June, but has failed to nail early regular starts, which prompted his desire to leave.

Price explained letting Machado go worked well for both parties and he hopes he is a hit for the Speysiders.

He said: “We had to balance what we’ve got in the squad. We had to try and also respect his wishes, while also getting a deal for the club which allows more room in the budget which will allow me to get more targets in.

Matheus Machado, right, on the attack for Elgin City against Stirling’s Keiran Moore.

“We wish Matheus all the best. He never let me down and he was a good guy to work with.

“He worked hard for me, but he wanted more game-time (than he could have been promised). I understand that.”

