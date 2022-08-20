Elgin City eager to bounce back from cup exit with first league win, says captain Matthew Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City eager to bounce back from cup exit with first league win, says captain Matthew Cooper

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper is gunning for the weekend win against Stranraer.
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper is gunning for the weekend win against Stranraer.

Skipper Matthew Cooper backs Elgin City to come out all guns blazing in pursuit of three League 2 points against Stranraer on Saturday.

Elgin have yet to record a win in the league this season and, on Wednesday, suffered a 3-2 defeat at Highland League hosts Rothes in the North of Scotland Cup for the second successive year.

A 3-1 opening day league loss to East Fife was followed by back-to-back 2-2 draws away to Stirling Albion and Forfar Athletic.

Beating Dundee United Colts 1-0 in the SPFL Trust amid that spell was a fresh glimpse of what Elgin can do and last week’s draw at Forfar was earned despite ending with nine men on the Station Park pitch.

Brian Cameron, when conceding a penalty from which the Loons scored, saw red in the first half and Angus Mailer was given his marching orders late on, but it was a well-earned result, despite them leading twice.

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper, left, with ICT’s Daniel Mackay.

Win can drive City on upward curve

Defender Cooper insists the squad are focused on seeing off sixth-placed visistors Stranraer, with the chance to overtake them with a victory.

He said: “The sooner we get that first win, the better. It’s important at this stage of the season to pick up a couple of wins.

“Momentum is massive. Once you pick up one win, you can build on that and go on a wee run as the confidence builds.

“Fingers crossed Saturday will be the first win of the season. We need to make sure that happens.

“Stranraer have had a decent start to their season and, while we know what we’ll be up against, we have to just focus on 0urselves.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price was not impressed by his side as they fell to a 3-2 loss at Rothes on Wednesday.

“In our last two (league) games, we’ve played well, but ended up going to down to 10 men and nine men. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s really about putting a performance together, because we have been playing well.

“There have been signs against Stirling and Forfar to show we’re getting back to our best. We just need to do it for the full game.

“It was a double blow last week when we conceded the penalty and had the sending off.

“We actually played really well in the first half last weekend, but I was happy after the game at how the boys dug in when, for the last 10-15 minutes, it was backs against the wall.

“To get through it and come away with a draw showed the fighting spirit amongst us.”

Cup performance lacked intensity

Cooper explained the cup loss at Rothes was a sharp reminder that standards cannot slip, with some players possibly blowing their chance to face Stranraer.

He said: “Everyone was disappointed with the standard of performance in midweek. We lacked intensity and were a bit flat, which shouldn’t have been the case.

“As the manager said pre-game, it was a chance for boys who maybe hadn’t really had their chance yet to come in and stake a claim for Saturday and give the manager something to think about.”

Nicolson will make impact with City

One plus point in midweek for Elgin was the performance of full-back Lewis Nicolson, who made his debut the day after joining on loan until January from Caley Thistle.

Cooper feels he will have an impact in a squad with plenty of options all over the park.

He added: “Lewis was impressive on Wednesday night. He’s a big lad with a good engine. He was getting up the park and putting in some great deliveries into the box.

“The squad is coming together nicely. We were a couple of players short, but it’s looking a lot better now.

“We’ve got two suspensions this weekend, but when everyone is fit, we do have a really good squad.”

Elgin will be without Cameron and Mailer, who are suspended as a result of last week’s red cards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Manager Gavin Price demands big reaction after Elgin City suffer cup loss at Rothes
0
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
North of Scotland Cup holders Rothes sink strong Elgin City side to reach semi-finals
0
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Forfar Athletic 2-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price's side pick up point despite two red…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Midweek cup win can inspire Elgin City in bid to net early league victory,…
Elgin City striker Kane Hester is committed to the club until the summer of 2024.
Striker Kane Hester reveals why he's pledged future to Elgin City
0
Elgin City Gavin Price, left, with forward Kane Hester.
Warning to Elgin City's League 2 rivals - boss Gavin Price tips Kane Hester…
0
Elgin City striker Kane Hester.
Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester's services for two more years
0
Kane Hester scored Elgin's winner against Dundee United B.
Kane Hester's goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL…
0
Matheus Machado in action for Elgin City.
Brazilian Matheus Machado joins Rothes from Elgin City

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0