Fin Allen grateful to be handed chance to prove talent for Elgin City in Scottish League Two

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Elgin City starlet Fin Allen is relishing any chance he’s given to take his talent on to the League Two stage.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who could face leaders Dumbarton on Saturday, is living the dream by making the breakthrough at his hometown team.

Along with 19-year-old forward Dylan Lawrence, the duo are highly-rated by manager Gavin Price, with both seen as first-team contenders.

Allen has made five starts from nine appearances in league and cup competitions so far.

And rather than gaining experience on loan, the fleet-footed teenager is soaking up every bit of knowledge he can get from his team-mates and management.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price rates youngster Fin Allen.

He said: “We have got real quality, especially in the midfield in this squad.

“It’s quite hard in a way for the younger boys to get into the squad, but at the same time that’s the level of competition you need. The quality of players you get to train with is really good.

“Personally, it’s been going well for me. The most important thing is to wait for your time and take the opportunities when they come along. That’s what I aim to do any time I get the chance.”

First-team game-time valued by Allen

When asked about the value of being involved with the squad in comparison of perhaps being loaned out, Allen says the balance definitely comes down on being where he is.

He said: “There have been times when I have been on the bench, getting minutes here and there when I thought maybe a loan would have been a good option, but I’ve waited for this chance and it’s great for me to be around this squad and build up good relationship with everyone.”

On Tuesday, Elgin beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round, which extended their unbeaten run to five fixtures.

Now the focus is on building upon the three draws they’ve had so far in the league, which followed an opening day 3-1 loss to East Fife.

Scoring goals is not the issue for City

Facing a Dumbarton side away from home with four wins from four league matches might seem daunting.

However, only their weekend hosts have scored more than them, with the Sons’ 11 goals followed by Elgin, Bonnyrigg Rose and Stirling’s seven goals from four games.

However, conceding nine goals makes them the leakiest in the league so far and Allen insists it’s up to all players to make life tough for opponents at the back.

He added: “We’re scoring goals and there’s no problem in that regard.

“It’s really more about seeing out games that we need to be better at as a team, not only the back-line – it starts with us up top. Once we sharpen that up, we will be alright.

“Dumbarton have just come down a division and have started really well, but from our point of view we’re going down there and going to give it everything we’ve got.

“Hopefully, we can put in a strong performance to get us off to winning ways in the league.

“Getting the first win on board will make a huge difference overall.”

Despite their sparkling form in League Two, Dumbarton go into their clash against Elgin on the back of an unexpected 7-0 thrashing by Rangers B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

