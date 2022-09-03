Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 3, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 12:11 pm
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper had other options when he left Cove Rangers – but Elgin City was always the winning move in his mind.

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County star was a deadline day signing for the Borough Briggs club on a two-year deal after playing 20 times for City on loan last term.

After leaving Ross County last summer, he joined Cove Rangers, who were bossed by Paul Hartley, but made just one appearance, with a knee injury keeping him out of action.

When he arrived at Cove, who went on to win the title and promotion into the Championship, it straight after playing top-level football with County over a four-year spell.

His influence in midfield helped the Staggies win the Championship title and Challenge Cup in 2019, restoring the club to the top-flight.

Draper moved to the Highlands a decade ago from Macclesfield Town when he signed for Terry Butcher.

Ross Draper in action last season for Elgin City against Kelty Hearts.

He soon made his mark in the Premiership with ICT and the pinnacle came in 2015 when, under John Hughes, he lifted the Scottish Cup and secured a Europa League place thanks to a stunning third-place finish.

He returned to Cove over the summer, with his former County boss Jim McIntyre having replaced Hartley, who made the move to become the manager of English League Two side Hartlepool.

Regular games is goal for Draper

Having not played this term, he left Cove last week in a bid to find a club where he can rack up minutes and appearances.

Draper didn’t need to long to decide that, of his options, a return to Moray was always the best one for him.

He said: “Gavin was brilliant and the contract offers me that bit of security.

“I really enjoyed my time at Elgin last season. They’re a good group and they have added a few boys as well.

“I tried with the squad and got to see a few of the new boys and I can see the quality they’ve got. I’m pleased to get it done. I just want to get back to playing games again.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“There were other options for me, but I was more than happy to get the Elgin deal done. Having been there last year, there is no element of surprise.

“If you’ve been at a club before where you’ve enjoyed your football, why not just return there.

“It works well football-wise and in terms of my family-life, so I didn’t explore those other options as Elgin’s offer was on the table. I was happy to get it done.”

Cove switch was right call for Draper

Draper explained the decision to move on from Cove was agreed and his focus is simply now on the future rather than the past year at the Balmoral Stadium.

He added: “Sometimes things don’t work out in football and there are no hard feelings with regards to Cove.

“Speaking to the club, we mutually agreed it was best for me to move on. I’m delighted to get the Elgin deal sorted out and looking forward now. Cove are a good club and I wish them well.

“You could say the Elgin deal might not have happened now had I not gone on loan there last season, so sometimes things happen for a reason.

“I’m looking forward to trying to help Elgin get some wins on the board, starting on Saturday against Bonnyrigg.”

