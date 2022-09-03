Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Draper had other options when he left Cove Rangers – but Elgin City was always the winning move in his mind.

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County star was a deadline day signing for the Borough Briggs club on a two-year deal after playing 20 times for City on loan last term.

After leaving Ross County last summer, he joined Cove Rangers, who were bossed by Paul Hartley, but made just one appearance, with a knee injury keeping him out of action.

When he arrived at Cove, who went on to win the title and promotion into the Championship, it straight after playing top-level football with County over a four-year spell.

His influence in midfield helped the Staggies win the Championship title and Challenge Cup in 2019, restoring the club to the top-flight.

Draper moved to the Highlands a decade ago from Macclesfield Town when he signed for Terry Butcher.

He soon made his mark in the Premiership with ICT and the pinnacle came in 2015 when, under John Hughes, he lifted the Scottish Cup and secured a Europa League place thanks to a stunning third-place finish.

He returned to Cove over the summer, with his former County boss Jim McIntyre having replaced Hartley, who made the move to become the manager of English League Two side Hartlepool.

Regular games is goal for Draper

Having not played this term, he left Cove last week in a bid to find a club where he can rack up minutes and appearances.

Draper didn’t need to long to decide that, of his options, a return to Moray was always the best one for him.

He said: “Gavin was brilliant and the contract offers me that bit of security.

“I really enjoyed my time at Elgin last season. They’re a good group and they have added a few boys as well.

“I tried with the squad and got to see a few of the new boys and I can see the quality they’ve got. I’m pleased to get it done. I just want to get back to playing games again.

“There were other options for me, but I was more than happy to get the Elgin deal done. Having been there last year, there is no element of surprise.

“If you’ve been at a club before where you’ve enjoyed your football, why not just return there.

“It works well football-wise and in terms of my family-life, so I didn’t explore those other options as Elgin’s offer was on the table. I was happy to get it done.”

Cove switch was right call for Draper

Draper explained the decision to move on from Cove was agreed and his focus is simply now on the future rather than the past year at the Balmoral Stadium.

He added: “Sometimes things don’t work out in football and there are no hard feelings with regards to Cove.

“Speaking to the club, we mutually agreed it was best for me to move on. I’m delighted to get the Elgin deal sorted out and looking forward now. Cove are a good club and I wish them well.

“You could say the Elgin deal might not have happened now had I not gone on loan there last season, so sometimes things happen for a reason.

“I’m looking forward to trying to help Elgin get some wins on the board, starting on Saturday against Bonnyrigg.”