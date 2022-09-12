Elgin City manager Gavin Price pinpoints fresh dangers offered by Darryl McHardy after position switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price pinpoints fresh dangers offered by Darryl McHardy after position switch

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Darryl McHardy will be a goal threat for Elgin City, perhaps even more so from midfield.
Darryl McHardy will be a goal threat for Elgin City, perhaps even more so from midfield.

Darryl McHardy will now provide Elgin City with a fresh channel of attacking force after the deadline day signing of Ross Draper.

That’s the view of Black and Whites manager Gavin Price, who has moved his long-serving centre-half to the left side of midfield, so as to accommodate ex-Inverness and Ross County star Draper into the heart of the defence.

That line-up worked a treat in Elgin’s table-rising 2-0 home win against Bonnyrigg Rose in League 2 on September 3, but was also used to good effect in recent strong performances in league and cup before Draper signed a two-year deal.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Scottish football is set to return this weekend following its suspension last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Seventh-placed Elgin will overtake Saturday hosts Stenhousemuir, who are fourth, on goal difference should they secure three points.

McHardy settling into new position

Manager Price praised the way McHardy has taken to the switch of position and feels, with a bit of guidance, he’ll offer a fresh dimension to the Moray team.

He said: “Darryl has been playing the last few games higher up the park.

“He provides a different physical outlet for us, which has been working.

“He has got to adapt his fitness in games because it’s a different position, but he’s done that fairly well.

“He is also an aerial threat and gives us that physical presence higher up the park, which gives us a different direction to our play at times.

“Darryl is always a threat in the box and he has a striker’s instinct.

“We’re coaching him in terms of the timing of his runs.”

Draper’s experience aids Elgin City

Draper partnered Jake Dolzanski at the back in the win against second-placed Bonnyrigg, while Jevan Anderson and Matthew Cooper are other back-line options for Price.

Securing freed Cove Rangers player Draper until the summer of 2024 is a great piece of business for Elgin, which, according to Price, extends beyond what he offers on the pitch.

He said: “Having Ross Draper in the squad gives us more options in terms of whether we play a back four or a back three.

“There are different ways we can work things. That’s why we were keen to bring Ross in early in the season.

“We were not signing Ross just for what he does on the park.

Ross Draper in action for Elgin City in their 2-0 win against Bonnyrigg Rose.

“We also signed him because of how he conducts himself in training. I think it’s a real eye-opener for a lot of our younger players, as well as our experienced players.

“They all see how he handles himself on and off the park. He brings that level of professionalism to the club.

“On the park, he also has those leadership qualities and organisational skills, but equally we’ve signed Ross for the influence he gives us off the park in and around the dressing room.

“We’ve a relatively young squad, so I see Ross as a really shrewd acquisition for us.”

Elgin’s home fixture against Albion Rovers was postponed on Saturday, along with all SPFL fixtures, and will be rescheduled.

