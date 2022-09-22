Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew Cooper

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.

Matthew Cooper insists Elgin City need no warning about the threat posed by Peterhead’s Connor O’Keefe in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie.

Winger O’Keefe departed Borough Briggs in the summer, making the step up to League One with Jim McInally’s League One side.

O’Keefe has enjoyed a productive start to his Blue Toon career, and netted a double in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Kelty Hearts, which was their first victory of the campaign.

Having previously spent three years with City, skipper Cooper insists his side are well drilled on what to expect in coming up against O’Keefe.

Defender Cooper said: “It will be good to see him. We all know the quality he has got. He has a lot of pace and he’s really direct.

“Whether he plays up front or out wide, he’s a big threat.

Conor O’Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts.

“A lot of managers are saying the same this year, that they have found it really hard to get players in.

“Everyone has got a list of lads they are wanting to take in, maybe before the season has even finished.

“It’s becoming harder to get players over the line.

“We played Peterhead in the tournament at Borough Briggs and it was a team full of trialists.

“Even a few weeks into the start of the season there were a lot of changes in and out.

“They are probably only getting a settled side now, which showed with their good win last week.”

Elgin have nothing to fear against League One opponents

Saturday’s trip to Balmoor will be Elgin’s first competitive match against Peterhead since the Aberdeenshire outfit won the League Two title in 2019.

The Blue Toon remain bottom of League One on goal difference, despite their victory over Kelty last weekend.

Although Elgin have only won one of their opening seven league matches, Cooper feels Gavin Price’s side can take plenty encouragement into this weekend’s tie.

Cooper added: “We have had a lot of draws, but throughout the games there have been a lot of good spells. We have been doing the right things.

“The Peterhead game on Saturday is a bit of a local derby, and our record isn’t too great against them.

“I certainly don’t think we’ve got anything to fear going into it.

“In my time we have had a couple of good cup runs.

“It gives you a week where you take your mind off the league. Everything just kind of goes to the side and it has a different feeling.

“A lot of times in the cup we are up against teams in higher leagues that we are not expected to beat.

“The pressure is off and we need to relish that.”

Defender hoping to overcome knock

Cooper is an injury doubt, having come off with a knee injury in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Stenhousemuir.

Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin CIty.

The 28-year-old insists he is desperate to get the green light to play in the keenly-anticipated encounter.

He added: “I had to come off on Saturday as I had a bit of a problem with my knee.

“I’ve been resting it so far, but I will see the physio to see what we can do. Saturday is a big one which I really want to play in.”

