Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 7, 2022, 7:37 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Gavin Price reckons Elgin City’s ever-improving form is a result of first-class effort on the training pitch.

The Borough Briggs boss takes his team to Stranraer in League Two this Saturday, knowing a victory will see them overtake their fourth-placed hosts.

Elgin have banished a slow start to their season with a rousing run of only one defeat in 10 fixtures.

This has taken them to mid-table and earned them a fourth-round home tie against League 1 Clyde in the SPFL Trust Trophy on December 10-11.

The past fortnight in particular has been impressive. They showed their attacking class by beating League One side Peterhead 4-0 away from home then followed that with a five-star 5-1 home league win against Annan Athletic.

Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall have combined to score 20 goals combined this season, with Hester’s four goals last week against Annan Athletic taking him on to 14.

Team and results clicking into gear

Kane Hester, who bagged four goals last weekend, is on 14 for the season already and Price insists their attacking flair, allied with improving solidity, stems from the work put in away from matchdays.

He said: “We have been on a really good run of form lately, with only one defeat in 10, and that was a game we shouldn’t have lost against Dumbarton.

“We’ve had too many draws throughout that period. We’ve not had the rub of the green at times, while there have also been times when we’ve not seen games out or held on to leads. In general, our form has been good.

“Our last two games, against Peterhead and Annan, have been the team in full flow.

“In the games prior to that, against Bonnyrigg Rose and Stenhousemuir, we scored goals and played very well. We were very unlucky not to have taken full points from those matches rather than four.

“We’re scoring plenty of goals and have been keeping a few clean sheets as well. We’re progressing really well, but it’s no surprise because of the way the players have been training. They’ve been excellent.”

Home run lies ahead for Elgin City

Saturday’s game against Stranraer will be these sides’ second meeting of the season after they shared four goals at Borough Briggs in August.

The Blues had been on a seven-match winless run, but then clinched a last-gasp 3-2 victory over relentless leaders Dumbarton before hitting back from a goal down to defeat Albion Rovers 2-1.

On Tuesday, Elgin host Albion in a rearranged clash before they welcome Forfar Athletic to Moray.



The following weekend completes a three-in-a-row series of home games as they lock horns with Camelon Juniors in the Scottish Cup.

Price is calling on his in-form players to hit the heights at Stair Park in order to push into the top half of League Two.

He added: “Stranraer go into Saturday with back-to-back wins.

“It’s always a hard place to go for a result. This is a big week for us, with three games within seven days. We’re going to have to pull together.

“It’s a tough next one away to Stranraer, but hopefully we can put on another strong performance to hopefully get a positive result.”


Editor's Picks