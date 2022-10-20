Elgin City go back to basics in bid to regain winning form in Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City go back to basics in bid to regain winning form in Scottish Cup tie

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 9:45 am
Elgin City boss Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City manager Gavin Price revealed his players have been firing in training as they get set for Saturday’s Scottish Cup second-round home clash against Camelon Juniors.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Forfar Athletic ended a terrific run of form, having gone six games unbeaten, and losing only one of their previous 12 matches.

Positive results and plenty of goals pushed Elgin up the division and, when they return to league duty a week on Saturday away to East Fife, they are in a healthy position.

Despite their defeat against the Loons, they are in fifth position, but just seven points away from front-runners Stirling Albion and Dumbarton.

They are only one point behind East Fife and Stenhousemuir within the promotion places too.

The attention is now fully on ensuring they get back to winning ways against Camelon Juniors, a side considered dangerous by Price, despite sitting 14th in the East of Scotland First Division.

The Mighty Mariners earned their place in round two by winning 4-1 against Whitehill Welfare from their own league and beating Highland League hosts Strathspey Thistle 5-0.

This week has given Price and his squad the chance to take stock of their steady improvement over the past two months.

Homework on unlocking opponents

And the Black and Whites boss insists finding a way through well-organised opponents using various options within his team is what they’ve been looking at in the build-up to the Borough Briggs clash.

He said: “Over the past while, it’s been really good for us. We were obviously disappointed with the result on Saturday and we’ve put ourselves into a challenging position.

“We can’t quite relax, but we can enjoy a different competition and face a different opponent.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result on Saturday before two hard away games (against East Fife and Bonnyrigg Rose).

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“We’ve been focusing this week on the things that have given us success so far this season, such as scoring so many goals and creating chances.

“We have to get back to that. Football can be over-complicated at times, but it’s a simple game. We’ve a few different ways of scoring goals and we’re not just relying on (15-goal) Kane Hester.

“There are goalscorers in several areas of the park and we have to focus on that. We’ve only scored one goal in our last two games (after beating Albion Rovers 1-0), so that’s why we’re looking at what helped us go on such a strong run lately.”

