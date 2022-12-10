Elgin City manager Gavin Price urges side to embrace chance against Clyde in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City manager Gavin Price urges side to embrace chance against Clyde in SPFL Trust Trophy

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin City boss Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City boss Gavin Price insists playing with less pressure can help his side knock out League One Clyde to book their place in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Fresh from a 2-1 League Two win over Stenhousemuir on Saturday to remain third in their division, City turn their attention to facing off-colour Bully Wee.

Clyde recently recruited Jim Duffy as their new manager for the second time, replacing Danny Lennon.

They have banked just nine points all season and are two points above Peterhead at the wrong end of League Two, having not won since beating Welsh opponents Caernarfon Town 1-0 on September 24.

Elgin have a fourth round of the Scottish Cup against Drumchapel United on January 21 to look forward to and nine victories from 12 overall is fine form ahead of tackling Clyde at Borough Briggs.

‘Good opportunity’ to progress

Price isn’t taking the visitors for granted, but knows his confident squad are ready for the challenge of beating a team from the league above.

He said: “I’ve watched Clyde a couple of times, including against Dumbarton (in a 3-1 defeat in the Scottish Cup).

“They have got some dangerous players and we know what we’re up against. Although we won’t start as favourites, it’s something we’re looking to overturn.

“We see this as a good opportunity to progress and it’s a good chance to get through.

“We’ll concentrate on ourselves and if we play well we will have a great chance of progressing.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS Group

“We have won nine of our last 12 games, which is a good record, although there have been some inconsistencies within that.

“We just have to keep the momentum we have built up going. The league is the priority, but cups offer you good distractions.

“This is a real opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of a cup, which is not a regular  occurrence for Elgin.

“We want to enjoy these moments in cup, while ensuring the focus remains on the league.

“This lets us enjoy a game with a little less pressure. Hopefully we can progress and look forward to it from January.”

Elgin finding ways to win each time

Main marksman Kane Hester scored his 22nd goal in all competitions and Russell Dingwall his 12th as they overcame Stenny last week.

For Price, the fact his men have faced tests in recent weeks and won each time has been impressive.

He said: “It was a really important win against a really good side. It was important for us to establish our place within those top four positions.

“It helps us, but it is still very early days. We’ve had three straight wins since losing 4-0 to Dumbarton. We said at the time it was so important for us to bounce back and we didn’t let it linger.

“We’ve gone down to Annan and put in a really committed display to earn three points.

“We’ve won the subsequent two games after that. They have all been won under a bit of pressure. I’m really pleased by how we’ve seen out three these games in different circumstances.

“In our Scottish Cup tie at (Hill of Beath Hawthorn), we were down to 10 men; against Annan we were put under a lot of pressure in the second half and withstood that.

“Because of those two games, we came through for the win against Stenhousemuir fairly comfortably. We didn’t play at our fluid best by any stretch of the imagination, but it was still a good, professional performance.

“Defensively, we’ve been a lot stronger. We’ve changed the way we’ve been playing since the Dumbarton game.

Striker Kane Hester has scored 22 goals for Elgin City this term. Image: Bob Crombie

“Although we’d been scoring goals, we had been conceding far too many to challenge and had to get the balance right. Although it takes slightly away from our attacking play, we’ve still got players who will get us goals.”

Sharp City shooters keep on scoring

Price is thrilled his main scorers keep hitting the net, with both players taking advice on board in their bids to improve.

He added: “Kane and Russell are still scoring and long may it continue.

“Russell hits the 18-yard box at the right time and, as we’ve been saying, it’s about him keep making these runs for when the cross comes in. He will score goals and get chances.

“Kane’s goal was the type he doesn’t score enough of. We’ve been working on that with him and his movement. He doesn’t score a lot of tap-ins, but he can score more of these type of goals throughout the season.”

Defender Matthew Cooper and midfielder Rory MacEwan have trained this week, so come into contention for the weekend, while versatile Darryl McHardy and defensive midfielder Angus Mailer are doubts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City bolster squad with arrival of Camelon Juniors winger
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price may search for new recruits in bid to address…
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price eager for Elgin City to rise to next top-of-table contest against Stirling…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City target 'statement' win against Stirling Albion, says defender Ross Draper

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented