Matthew Cooper thrilled to return from injury at crucial stage in Elgin City’s season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matthew Cooper feels he is returning to Elgin City’s side at a vital stage in their League Two campaign.

Skipper Cooper returned from a knee injury to play in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Clyde.

The match – which City lost on penalties – was Cooper’s first action since a 5-1 triumph against Annan Athletic on October 1.

Despite exiting the SPFL Trust Trophy, Gavin Price’s men still have plenty to play for this term.

Elgin currently sit third in League Two, while they host Drumchapel United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup next month.

Defender Cooper is eager to play his part in what he hopes can be a defining period for the Black and Whites.

Cooper said: “It’s good to be back among it as the games are coming thick and fast, with the Scottish Cup tie as well.

“There was disappointment on Saturday, but the league is obviously the bigger picture.

“All focus is now on a huge game down at Albion Rovers, which is a tough place to go, and then Stirling here.

“We are just taking it as it comes. Stirling are the next team above us, and then Dumbarton.

“But we’ve just got to focus on ourselves. In the league this year, everyone has been taking points off everyone.

“If somebody goes on a wee run of three, four or five games, that can be all it takes.

“Dumbarton did that in the first six or eight games of the season, and they are still reaping the benefits from that.

“If you lose a couple, you are checking the shoulders – mid-table is so tight, so we just have to focus on getting the job done.”

Cooper thinks encouragement to be taken from Clyde match

Despite Elgin bowing out against 10-man Clyde, Cooper felt there were encouraging signs which his side can take back to their league campaign.

The 28-year-old added: “We feel like it was an opportunity missed, especially once they went down to 10 men.

“There were a few chances, but we maybe didn’t create enough to say we really deserved the victory.

“It’s important we forget about it, although the performance wasn’t bad.

“They are in the league above and it’s a clean sheet at home again, so there are a lot of positives.

“The lads have set the standard, we know what’s required in the league and that’s the main focus.”

Injury concerns now behind skipper

Cooper is relieved to be through his injury problems, and insists he is already feeling the benefits of coming through his first 90 minutes for more than two months.

Cooper added: “It’s brilliant to be back.

“I have worked really hard with Andy Jones and the other physios at the club. They put me through a programme which I have been sticking to religiously.

“I’m feeling stronger than I ever have, to be honest.

“It’s frustrating when you want to be out there helping the boys. In fairness to them, they have been doing well, their form has been good.

“I have done a lot of hard work over the last four or five weeks – after the injury had settled down.

“Halfway through the recovery it reoccurred again.

“I was quite worried so I went for a scan to get all doubt out of my mind. It allowed me to really focus on the rehab work, to strengthen it up.

“It’s brilliant to be back involved with the boys.

“I think it was clear I tired with 20 minutes to go, which is natural. Even if I had got an hour I would have been delighted, but it’s in the tank now.”