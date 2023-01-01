Elgin City bolster squad with arrival of Camelon Juniors winger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have signed Camelon Juniors winger Mitchell Taylor on a permanent deal.

Taylor played against Elgin in October in a Scottish Cup tie which the Borough Briggs side won 4-0.

Taylor has joined the Black and Whites until the summer of 2024.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are delighted to announce we have signed Mitchell Taylor on a permanent transfer from Camelon Juniors. The young winger impressed during our Scottish Cup clash with us and joins us untill Summer 2024. Welcome to the City Mitchell. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PhXDSUcYPz — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 31, 2022

Elgin earlier announced that defenders Greig Young and Lewis Nicolson have returned to Raith Rovers and Caley Thistle respectively due to the number of injuries at their parent clubs.

In a statement, the Borough Briggs side added: Both players may potentially return later in the window. We would like to thank them for their contribution so far this season.”