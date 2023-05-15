Elgin City switch from North of Scotland FA to Aberdeenshire and District FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City switch from North of Scotland FA to Aberdeenshire and District FA

The League Two side will play in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the GPH Builders Merchants Aberdeenshire League next season.

By Callum Law
Elgin City will play in the ADFA competitions next season
Elgin City will play in the ADFA competitions next season

Elgin City have joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA (ADFA) having relinquished their membership of the North of Scotland FA.

The move means from next season the Black and Whites will play in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the GPH Builders Merchants Aberdeenshire League.

In their 130-year history Elgin have won the North of Scotland Cup 18 times, but from next term the Moray club will be looking to claim Aberdeenshire honours.

ADFA president Finlay Noble is pleased to welcome the League Two outfit to the association.

Noble, who is also Fraserburgh chairman, said: “Elgin City wanting to join us shows how strong the association is, in terms of the competitions we run we’re the busiest association in Scotland.

“Elgin are a big club in this area, they maybe haven’t had the season they wanted, but they’re still a big club in the Highlands.

“It will be brilliant to see them playing in our tournaments.

“In my presidency, which is entering the third year, we’ve had four clubs join our association and there are others well down the road of having their application ready to join.

ADFA president Finlay Noble, second from right, is pleased Elgin have joined the association

“I think that proves it’s a thriving association and it’s good that clubs want to join it.

“Anybody that knows me is well aware of my passion for the ADFA and I’m always keen to speak about the strength of the association.

“We’ve got membership from all levels of the game and we’ve got three thriving tournaments.

“The Aberdeenshire League is a brilliant league which has been going a long time and is vital to a lot of clubs, including Fraserburgh.

“The Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield are great competitions as well and the three trophies have so much history.”

Elgin director Grant Shewan is looking forward to being part of the ADFA.

He added: “We are delighted to have been admitted entry to the ADFA at the AGM.

“Everyone involved in the club looks forward to becoming an active member of the association.

“I would like to extend our thanks to the member clubs for unanimously supporting our application.”

