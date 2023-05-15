Elgin City switch from North of Scotland FA to Aberdeenshire and District FA

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA (ADFA) having relinquished their membership of the North of Scotland FA.

The move means from next season the Black and Whites will play in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the GPH Builders Merchants Aberdeenshire League.

In their 130-year history Elgin have won the North of Scotland Cup 18 times, but from next term the Moray club will be looking to claim Aberdeenshire honours.

ADFA president Finlay Noble is pleased to welcome the League Two outfit to the association.

Noble, who is also Fraserburgh chairman, said: “Elgin City wanting to join us shows how strong the association is, in terms of the competitions we run we’re the busiest association in Scotland.

“Elgin are a big club in this area, they maybe haven’t had the season they wanted, but they’re still a big club in the Highlands.

“It will be brilliant to see them playing in our tournaments.

“In my presidency, which is entering the third year, we’ve had four clubs join our association and there are others well down the road of having their application ready to join.

“I think that proves it’s a thriving association and it’s good that clubs want to join it.

“Anybody that knows me is well aware of my passion for the ADFA and I’m always keen to speak about the strength of the association.

“We’ve got membership from all levels of the game and we’ve got three thriving tournaments.

“The Aberdeenshire League is a brilliant league which has been going a long time and is vital to a lot of clubs, including Fraserburgh.

“The Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield are great competitions as well and the three trophies have so much history.”

Elgin director Grant Shewan is looking forward to being part of the ADFA.

He added: “We are delighted to have been admitted entry to the ADFA at the AGM.

“Everyone involved in the club looks forward to becoming an active member of the association.

“I would like to extend our thanks to the member clubs for unanimously supporting our application.”