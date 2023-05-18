Aidan Sopel joins Fraserburgh from Elgin City

Fraserburgh have announced the capture of wideman Aidan Sopel on a three-year contract from Elgin City.

The 23-year-old moves to the Breedon Highland League Broch having made 58 appearances for League Two Elgin since joining the Moray outfit from Keith in 2018.

Sopel, who also had a short spell on loan at Huntly in 2019, spent the latter part of last season on loan at Rothes.

In his time at Mackessack Park, he helped the Speysiders to a ninth-placed finish in the Highland League.

Fraserburgh, champions in 2021/22, finished fifth last term.

A Broch statement announcing they have landed Sopel’s signature said: “Aidan is a player who we looked at getting on board last season, but we are certain it will be worth the wait.”