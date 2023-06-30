Lossiemouth sign Oliver Kelly on loan from Elgin City

Lossiemouth have signed goalkeeper Oliver Kelly on loan from Elgin City for the new season.

The 22-year-old custodian will spent the campaign in the Breedon Highland League the with the Coasters where he will battle with Cameron Farquhar for the place between the posts.

Kelly has previously spent time on loan at Lossie during the 2021-22 season and last term had a spell with Strathspey Thistle.