Lossiemouth sign Oliver Kelly on loan from Elgin City The custodian will spend the new season at Grant Park with the Coasters. By Callum Law June 30 2023, 3:45 pm Oliver Kelly, pictured during his time with Strathspey Thistle, has signed for Lossiemouth. Lossiemouth have signed goalkeeper Oliver Kelly on loan from Elgin City for the new season. The 22-year-old custodian will spent the campaign in the Breedon Highland League the with the Coasters where he will battle with Cameron Farquhar for the place between the posts. Kelly has previously spent time on loan at Lossie during the 2021-22 season and last term had a spell with Strathspey Thistle.