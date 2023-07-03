Elgin City and Banks o’ Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City and Banks o’ Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park friendly

League Two side head to Aberdeen with both managers on the hunt for more fresh faces ahead of the new campaign.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group

Ross Draper believes Elgin City are getting what they expect from Highland League hosts in pre-season – tough encounters as they rebuild for next term.

The new Black and Whites manager takes his League Two team off to Spain Park on Tuesday to tackle Banks o’ Dee.

Elgin slid to a 2-o defeat at HFL hosts Huntly on Saturday in Alex Thoirs’ testimonial at Christie Park after a dozen years of service for the Black and Golds.

That came on the back of an impressive 5-1 friendly win against Rothes at the Gleaner Arena.

Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie

Deals will soon fall into place – boss

Draper explained there are no deals imminent, although the club are working on adding more faces to bolster their squad numbers for their Viaplay Cup and League Two campaigns.

He said: “Saturday was a tough game for us at Huntly for Alex’s testimonial. We still have things to work on. We’re still short on numbers.

“These games are opportunities for boys to get game-time and stake a claim in the team. We’re continuing to look bring more players in.

“All Highland League teams present their own problems for you. Banks o’ Dee will be another tough test for our boys. We will dust ourselves down and go again.

“It’s a bit of a domino effect where we see when one move happens in terms of players, it moves quickly and we will be in better shape.”

The Borough Briggs club added to their front-line last week with the loan capture from Aberdeen of 18-year-old striker Liam Harvey.

With talisman Kane Hester now at Montrose, adding to the attack is a priority for Draper, who replaced Gavin Price in the City hot-seat this summer.

Elgin will step up the levels again this Saturday when they travel to Championship side Caley Thistle.

Lawson happy with squad’s progress

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson is pleased with the make-up of their squad as they gear up for the new campaign.

Dee have promoted Jason Selbie, Ramsay Davidson, Connor Osprey and Ewen Robertson from their Junior squad, but otherwise have been pretty quiet on the recruitment front.

However, Lawson said: “A lot of people might look and say we haven’t really taken anyone in.

“But we signed Jevan Anderson and Chris Antoniazzi towards the end of last season.

“They were two targets we identified to go after in the summer, but it just so happened we managed to get them earlier.

Banks o Dee manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“On the face of it, it looks like we haven’t done any business, but we managed to do some early.

“Ideally we’d like to bring in one or two if they became available, but we’re happy with the way the squad is at the moment.”

Banks o’ Dee lost 2-0 to Peterhead on Sunday in their first pre-season friendly.

Lawson is looking forward to facing another SPFL side in Elgin with trialists Kyle Irvine, Angus Logan and Matthew Duncan again set to be involved.

He added: “In pre-season you want to have games where you might have a lot of the ball and games where you won’t have as much of the ball so you can try different things.

“Sunday was a good run-out for our first game and we managed to get the majority of boys 45 minutes, some had to play 90.”

