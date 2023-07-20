Elgin City sign defender Nathan Cooney on two-year deal

Defender Nathan Cooney has joined Elgin City on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old helped Brechin City win the Breedon Highland League title last season before leaving Glebe Park at the end of the campaign.

Former Dundee United defender Cooney previously spent time on loan at Elgin during the 2021-22 campaign, making nine appearances.

The centre-back also spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts and Raith Rovers during his time with the Tannadice club.

✍️ signing news! We’re delighted to announce the signing of Nathan Cooney until summer 2025……welcome back to Borough Briggs Nathan ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fTacbkpkRL — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 20, 2023

Cooney is Elgin’s fourth signing of the summer and first permanent addition with Liam Harvey and Blair McKenzie both joining the Black and Whites on loan from Aberdeen while Ryan MacLeman has joined on a loan deal from Ross County.

Elgin face Queen of the South at Borough Briggs in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.