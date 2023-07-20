Elgin City sign defender Nathan Cooney on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City sign defender Nathan Cooney on two-year deal

The 21-year-old helped Brechin City win the Breedon Highland League title before leaving Glebe Park at the end of last season. 

By Danny Law
Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney is moving on from the Highland League champions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney is moving on from the Highland League champions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Defender Nathan Cooney has joined Elgin City on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old helped Brechin City win the Breedon Highland League title last season before leaving Glebe Park at the end of the campaign.

Former Dundee United defender Cooney previously spent time on loan at Elgin during the 2021-22 campaign, making nine appearances.

The centre-back also spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts and Raith Rovers during his time with the Tannadice club.

Cooney is Elgin’s fourth signing of the summer and first permanent addition with Liam Harvey and Blair McKenzie both joining the Black and Whites on loan from Aberdeen while Ryan MacLeman has joined on a loan deal from Ross County.

Elgin face Queen of the South at Borough Briggs in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

 

More from Elgin City

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper hoping to clinch permanent signing before Elgin City's visit of Queen of…
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Viaplay Cup: Defeats for Elgin City and Brechin City
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Elgin's Russell Dingwall and Motherwell's Lennon Miller during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Motherwell at Borough Briggs, on July 15, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Elgin's Russell Dingwall looks to build towards league start in Viaplay Cup
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper heads the ball towards the target during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Motherwell at Borough Briggs, on July 15, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Blair McKenzie enthused about Elgin loan after debut against Motherwell
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Elgin's Owen Cairns and Motherwell's Callum Slattery during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Motherwell at Borough Briggs, on July 15, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Elgin City defeated by Motherwell in Viaplay Cup opener
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS
Elgin City's Russell Dingwall plots Viaplay Cup upset against former coach Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell
Aberdeen defender Blair MacKenzie will spend the season on loan at Elgin City. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
Aberdeen defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City
Caley Thistle's Ethan Cairns, left, with brother Owen, of Elgin City, who played against one another in Saturday's friendly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Brothers Ethan and Owen Cairns set for new seasons at Caley Thistle and Elgin…
Elgin City's Kenny MacInnes gives chase to Caley Thistle's Ethan Cairns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City's Kenny MacInnes relishing fresh start after loan spell success at Nairn County