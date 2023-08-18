Lossiemouth secure Elgin’s Brodie Mitchell on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lossiemouth secure Elgin’s Brodie Mitchell on loan

The teenager has joined the Coasters for the rest of the season.

By Callum Law
Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick is pleased to have signed Brodie Mitchell on loan
Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the loan signing of Brodie Mitchell from Elgin City.

The 17-year-old, who can play right-back, or on the right side of midfield, has joined the Coasters on a season-long loan.

Mitchell spent last term with Junior side Lossiemouth United, but has been around Elgin’s first-team in the early part of this season, featuring in three of the Black and Whites’ four Viaplay Cup group games.

McGettrick hopes the teenager can make an impact in the Breedon Highland League with Lossie and he could make his debut in tomorrow’s game against Brora Rangers at Grant Park.

He said: “Brodie’s a really good young player who is highly-rated by Elgin and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s very good on the ball and I’ve felt we need to try to keep the ball a bit better so hopefully he can help us in that regard.

“He’s also got a very good attitude and I think he’ll do a good job for us.

“Brodie should be another good asset to our squad and it’s good that we’ve managed to agree a season-long loan.

“I’d like to thank Ross Draper and Elgin for allowing the deal to happen.”