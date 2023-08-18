Lossiemouth secure Elgin’s Brodie Mitchell on loan

Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the loan signing of Brodie Mitchell from Elgin City.

The 17-year-old, who can play right-back, or on the right side of midfield, has joined the Coasters on a season-long loan.

Mitchell spent last term with Junior side Lossiemouth United, but has been around Elgin’s first-team in the early part of this season, featuring in three of the Black and Whites’ four Viaplay Cup group games.

McGettrick hopes the teenager can make an impact in the Breedon Highland League with Lossie and he could make his debut in tomorrow’s game against Brora Rangers at Grant Park.

He said: “Brodie’s a really good young player who is highly-rated by Elgin and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s very good on the ball and I’ve felt we need to try to keep the ball a bit better so hopefully he can help us in that regard.

“He’s also got a very good attitude and I think he’ll do a good job for us.

“Brodie should be another good asset to our squad and it’s good that we’ve managed to agree a season-long loan.

“I’d like to thank Ross Draper and Elgin for allowing the deal to happen.”