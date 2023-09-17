Barry Smith praises Elgin City players after claiming first league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith praises Elgin City players after claiming first league win

The Borough Briggs side defeated Dumbarton 2-0 thanks to goals from Connall Ewan and Liam Harvey.

By Reporter
The Elgin players celebrate Liam Harvey's goal against Dumbarton. Image: Robert Crombie
The Elgin players celebrate Liam Harvey's goal against Dumbarton. Image: Robert Crombie

Elgin City secured their first victory of the League Two campaign with a 2-0 success over Dumbarton at Borough Briggs.

Goals in either half from Connall Ewan and Liam Harvey earned City all three points as they moved up to seventh in the table.

Manager Barry Smith was pleased with his side’s efforts in what was his first home game in charge.

“I’ve got to give credit to every single one of the players for their work rate, effort and discipline in their position,” he said.

“We didn’t give away a lot of chances. We had a few last-ditch tackles, but that’s what defenders are there for. I’m delighted with the clean sheet.

“Dumbarton are a good team and we knew we were going to be under pressure but the boys stuck to their task and we got two good goals.”

Elgin City’s Brian Cameron and Dumbarton’s Sean Crighton compete for the ball. Image: Robert Crombie.

Dumbarton had the first opportunity of the game when Finlay Gray’s shot through bodies was easily gathered by Tom McHale on 14 minutes.

A couple of minutes later Ross MacLean had a big chance for 1-0 but sliced a yard wide of target from 12 yards.

The visitors should have taken the lead on 34 minutes when Carlo Pignatiello played a defence-splitting pass to James Hilton but his one-on-one effort rolled inches wide.

Against the run of play, City took the lead on 37 minutes. Russell Dingwall’s corner to the back post was nodded home by centre-half Ewan.

Ryan MacLeman’s shot from inside the area was easily gathered by visiting keeper Brett Long as Elgin ended the first 45 minutes on top.

A minute before the break, another Dingwall corner, from the same side as the goal, was headed over from close range by Ewan.

Dumbarton defender Matthew Shiels had two chances from corners at the start of the second half – first nodding wide at the back post and then seeing his headed effort cleared away by Rory MacEwan.

It was Elgin who scored the next goal when Harvey thundered home a fantastic effort from 25 yards to make it 2-0 before the 65-minute mark.

The visitors struggled to react to going two goals behind, with McHale easily holding an effort from 12 yards by Michael Ruth as the game headed into the last 20 minutes.

A last-ditch tackle from Blair McKenzie denied Declan Byrne as he looked to charge through a gap in the City backline in the last 10 minutes.

Tom McHale had a nervous moment in the Elgin goal with five minutes to go, misjudging a long ball forward, but recovered quickly to scoop the ball out of the path of Byrne as City held on to win.

City are away to Clyde next, with the hosts yet to pick up a victory in League Two.

“We don’t look any further than the next game,” Smith added. “It’s important to give this performance again and see where that takes us.”

