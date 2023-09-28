New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o’ Dee mainstay says Josh Winton

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton believes they are building for the future with the addition of Daniel Hoban.

The goalkeeper has joined the Aberdeen side from Elgin City on a deal until the summer of 2026.

Winton, who is joint-boss at Spain Park with Paul Lawson, was keen to recruit a custodian who can take over the mantle from current number one Andy Shearer, who will turn 40 next month.

In Hoban, 25, Winton believes Dee have got their man.

He said: “Daniel’s a goalkeeper we’re looking to have with us for a good few years going forward.

“Andy Shearer has been great for us, but he’s only signed until the end of the season and this might be his last year.

“So as a club we need to cover ourselves and we need to have somebody who can be with us longer term and that’s the reasoning behind it.

“Andy’s been a great servant to Banks o’ Dee and I’ve got a lot of time for him, but he can’t go on forever.

“We need to look to the future with somebody we can hopefully build with in the coming years.”

Looking forward to working with new recruit

Hoban started his career with Inverness Caledonian Thistle coming through the youth ranks.

During that time, he gained experience in the Breedon Highland League with loan spells at Strathspey Thistle, Brora Rangers, Nairn County and Fort William.

He also had loan periods at both Forfar Athletic and Elgin City in the SPFL.

In the summer of 2020, he left Caley Thistle and returned to Forfar, before making the switch to Elgin in March 2021.

Winton believes the infrastructure Banks o’ Dee can offer at Spain Park was a key factor in Hoban deciding to make the move.

Hoban could make his debut on Wednesday when Dee face Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Winton added: “Daniel’s got experience at a higher level – he’s been in around League One and League Two.

“I’m looking forward to getting him in working with the boys next week.

“When we had the chance to speak to him, I think with the facilities and set-up we’ve got at Spain Park, he was quite excited about it. You can see why, with the pitch, gym and all the facilities at the club.

“So that’s worked out well for us and we’re delighted to get him on board.”