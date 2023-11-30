Elgin City identify preferred candidate for manager role

Elgin City have identified a preferred candidate to be their next manager – but an appointment may not be made until next week.

The Black and Whites are searching for a permanent replacement for Barry Smith, who stepped down earlier this month after just two months in the role.

City, led by chairman Graham Tatters, interviewed four candidates last week, and have now made their move for their chosen option.

Their target is currently in work with another club, with negotiations ongoing to bring him to Borough Briggs.

The deal may not be finalised until next week however, with Ross Draper preparing to once again take interim charge of Saturday’s League Two fixture at home to Clyde.

Midfielder Draper, who had a spell as player-boss earlier in the campaign, has been in temporary charge of City’s last two games, with a 1-0 loss away to Dumbarton followed by a victory by the same scoreline at home to Forfar Athletic last Tuesday.

That victory opened up a five-point gap on bottom side Clyde, ahead of this weekend’s crucial fixture against Ian McCall’s Bully Wee.

Draper has already confirmed he is not in the running for a permanent return to the position.