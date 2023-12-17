Elgin City boss Allan Hale urges side to eradicate ‘catastrophic errors’ after 4-0 defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale urges side to eradicate ‘catastrophic errors’ after 4-0 defeat

The Borough Briggs side were beaten 4-0 for the second game in a row.

By Reporter
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.

A hat-trick from Spartans striker Blair Henderson condemned Elgin City to a second successive 4-0 defeat in League Two.

Henderson grabbed the first of his treble in the third minute at Borough Briggs, before Cammy Russell made it 2-0 inside six minutes.

Henderson added a third before half-time and a fourth from the penalty spot in the second period.

Elgin boss Allan Hale said: “Both teams were similar in terms of shots in the game, but one team was really clinical and capitalised on individual defensive errors, and one team didn’t.

“We have got to cut out errors. We are making catastrophic errors that are leading to goals.

“The second goal comes from a straight ball up the park and the third goal, in my opinion, just comes from a lack of desire.

“Those goals are really annoying and so was the timing of them.

“The second half was a non-event really.

“The penalty was as soft as you are going to see – but I’m 60 or 70 yards down the pitch so I can’t really see whether it was or wasn’t.

“There’s a lot of work to do but the players are ready to fight.”

Russell Dingwall who made his 175th appearance for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie. 

A horror start saw Elgin trail 2-0 after just six minutes in what was Hale’s first home game in charge.

Blair Henderson was on hand to knock in after Rhys Armstrong’s low shot was parried by Tom McHale after just a few minutes.

And a neat touch and finish from Cammy Russell, who escaped his man before slotting in off the post from 10 yards, made it 2-0 just minutes after the restart.

Elgin’s first chance came from a free-kick in the 22nd minute, which Russell Dingwall fired into the wall before Ross Draper’s follow-up hit the side-netting.

Dingwall was involved again, playing a one-two to send Ben Barron in behind before the half hour mark in a move that he ended by firing over the crossbar.

It appeared as if the game was going into half-time at 2-0, but Spartans struck again before the break when Henderson flicked Ayrton Sonkur’s 25-yard drive into the corner of the goal for 3-0.

Spartans could have had another in first-half stoppage time, first when Kieran Watson fired just wide and then when Armstrong’s cutback found Jamie Dishington who was denied at the near post by McHale.

Elgin started the second period in brighter fashion and should have pulled a goal back through Ben Barron on 51 minutes, but the striker dragged wide from six yards.

The visitors were awarded a soft penalty kick on 68 minutes when Connall Ewan was adjudged to have pulled the shirt of Henderson. The striker stepped up and sent McHale the wrong way, rolling the ball calmly into the corner.

Sean Brown almost added a fifth for the visitors when he went round McHale, but Ewan cleared off the line before Brown’s follow-up was saved by a recovering McHale.

Elgin had the final efforts on goal with Liam Harvey’s 18-yard drive and Ewan’s header, but couldn’t grab a consolation.

