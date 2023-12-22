Matthew Cooper pays tribute to outgoing Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Cooper pays tribute to outgoing Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters

Tatters earlier this week stepped down from his role, having been on Elgin's board since 2005.

By Andy Skinner
Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper says outgoing chairman Graham Tatters will be sorely missed by the Borough Briggs playing squad.

Long-serving chairman Tatters earlier this week stepped down as a director due to personal reasons, having been on City’s board since 2005.

It ends Tatters’ long association with the Black and Whites, having initially become part of the club’s coaching staff in 1989.

Defender Cooper, who joined Elgin from Caley Thistle in 2014, says Tatters had the ability to lift the morale in City’s dressing room when it was needed most.

Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson.

Cooper said: “I think on behalf of all the boys, the work Graham did at the club as chairman was unbelievable.

“He was there every day doing everything under the sun – he’s a man of all trades.

“I owe so much to the chairman and I hope we still see him around.

“He will be a big miss, even coming into training. I know I’ve not got the best of clobber, but he used to come in with some outfits on a Tuesday or Thursday night and just lift the spirits.

“If anyone was feeling flat he would come in and have a joke with them.

“He really will be missed around the place – I hope he still shows his face.”

Elgin have announced the appointment of three new directors to the club’s board.

They are chartered accountant Stephen Hopes, retired distillery manager Sean Phillips and company director Kenny Stewart.

Hale putting stamp on Elgin squad

Allan Hale will take charge of his third game since being appointed Elgin boss earlier this month, in Saturday’s League Two trip to Stenhousemuir.

Former Huntly boss Hale has been on the receiving end of successive 4-0 defeats to East Fife and Spartans in his first two games in charge so far.

Despite the difficult start, Cooper insists Hale has already made a strong impact on the City squad.

The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird. Image: Elgin City FC

He added: “We were really disappointed with the last two games, losing 4-0 twice. Probably all of the eight goals were individual errors.

“No matter how we train and set up, to make those sorts of errors has been unlike us and it has been really poor.

“Since the manager has come in, from day dot we knew it was going to be a new style of play.

“We have had it a few times and it’s just about getting used to each other. They are getting used to the players, as they are coming in quite blind to the players and their personalities.

“I know they have been working so hard behind the scenes on other teams and even within our squad.

“We have had three or four sessions to get used to each other. It has been really positive.

“I have noticed a difference in the information they are giving us from the off, in how we are going to play and what they are going to want.

“The intensity in training has gone up massively. It has been a big change, and everyone has reacted really positively.

“It has been a boost. We knew it was going to take time, but further down the line we will really see a positive impact on how we are trying to play.”

City face tough challenge in efforts to get back to winning ways on road

Elgin are yet to record a win on the road this season, having taken just a solitary point from eight away matches so far.

Although Stenny are five points clear at the top of the table, Cooper is relishing the challenge that lies ahead of his side at Ochilview.

Cooper added: “We’ve got a couple of tough fixtures, with Stenny and Peterhead up the top end.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we have taken a point off Stenny before this season.

“We have nothing to fear, we know we can do it, and it’s just about getting it right on a Saturday.

“Our home form prior to Saturday had been really good. Saturday was a blip, but prior to that we had only conceded three goals at home this season.

“It’s away from home we need to get right. We’ve got a lot of home fixtures coming up after Christmas, which we really need to take points from. We will try to use it as a springboard for the second half of the season and kick on.”

