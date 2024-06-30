Elgin City boss Allan Hale on shared visions from boardroom to pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale on shared visions from boardroom to pitch

The Borough Briggs club are determined to become more competitive in League Two.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City boss Allan Hale insists bolstering the Borough Briggs boardroom with determined figures is another sign of intent from the League Two club.

Local businessman Alan Murray became chairman in March, with Isla Benzie stepping down to the vice chair role due to work commitments.

For an interim period, Benzie took over from long-time chairman Graham Tatters, who quit the top position late last year due to personal reasons.

Chairman and GM reunite at City

Murray, who played a role in helping the club launch a women’s team, said when he came in: “I would like to thank the board of director’s for selecting me to lead the club and we must ensure we display strong leadership and put in place a robust business model which will be achieved by having a successful team on and off the pitch.

“We have been in League Two for 24 years and, whilst it would be foolhardy to make any promises, I can assure our supporters we will work very hard and aim as high as we can to bring a level of sustainable success to our club.”

Earlier this month, Frank Reid, a former managing director at Robertson Construction, was appointed as the club’s new general manager.

The duo worked together at Robertson for 20 years, so they join forces once more for the good of the Moray club.

Elgin City’s general manager Frank Reid. Image: Courtesy of Elgin City

Ambitions match, says boss Hale

Hale, along with assistant Stefan Laird, took charge in December and guided Elgin to safety with a seventh-placed finish.

The goal is to have the Black and Whites competing within the top four next term and Hale believes the changes behind the scenes are encouraing.

He said: “There have been really positive changes and they’ve been changes for the better.

“Alan has only been in the role a short space of time, but he’s been fantastic. He came in and had a big list of tasks in front of him.

“What’s important is there is an alignment between the top of the club and the bottom in terms of the direction the club wants to go with the plans and ambitions we have.

“It aligns with what we have as ambitions as coaching staff and our group of players.

“It’s about working together to maintain a sustainable model and a sustainable plan, which will hopefully allow the club to progress and realise its ambition of trying to regularly compete and get into the promotion play-offs.

Elgin City chairman Alan Murray. Image: Courtesy of Elgin City FC

“If you’re not ambitious and you don’t have ambitious targets, you will eventually get overtaken by the clubs beneath the pyramid.

“You must try to push the boundaries as much as possible and you can’t ever rest on your laurels and think you’ll be okay. As many teams have found out already, if you do that it can put you in a precarious position.

“Elgin have been in that position for the past few years and we need to start to move beyond that.”

Success goals on and off the pitch

Hale explained City must strike the balance between having a team which packs a punch, but also has a long-term vision to survive and thrive.

He added: “We must have a model and plan in place which is sustainable financially, but it is also aggressive in terms of us trying to progress on the pitch.

“If you progress on the pitch, it enhances the club commercially. It goes hand in hand.

“The changes have seen people come into the club who have been successful business people in their day jobs. That can only be a good thing when it comes to maintaining that sustainable model.”

Elgin’s pre-season preparations continue on Tuesday with a game away to Forres Mechanics, with a trip to Highland League champions Buckie Thistle this Saturday.

