STARTING XI Q&A: Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall on a title win which topped the lot

Our new Starting XI feature kicked off last week giving you the chance to learn more from players featuring within The Press and Journal area.

Following on from Peterhead’s Rory McAllister, we stay in League Two by speaking to Elgin City’s long-serving midfielder Russell Dingwall,

The 27-year-old, whose side head to Stirling Albion on Saturday, played his 200th City game in last week’s 4-2 home win over East Fife.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I was on loan at Forfar Athletic (from Ross County) under Jim Weir. We were bottom of League One and went away to East Fife (in January 2018) and we won 2-1 (with goals from Dylan Easton and Matthew Aitken).

It was a good game and we played well. From that victory, we went on a good run and managed to stay up that season. It was good to have an away game and meet all the boys for my senior debut.

What is your career highlight so far?

We won the 2016-17 SPFL Development League when I was at Ross County under Stuart Kettlewell and I was the team captain.

I know it was youth football, but that was probably the biggest success and is still a really good memory for me.

The two seasons previously were a struggle, but we got a really good team together than year, went on such a strong run and went on to win the league.

Probably the best known from that group would be Davis Keillor-Dunn, who is down at Mansfield Town (in English League One), and there was also (Hamilton Accies’) Reghan Tumilty and (ex-Scotland under-19, Morton and now Pollok midfielder) Dylan Dykes, who are the other main lads still playing.

Who is the best player you played with?

I’ve played with a few really good players over the years. For example, Michael Gardyne and Alex Schalk at Ross County, but if I had to pick just one I’d say striker Shane Sutherland when he was here at Elgin City.

For the six months before Covid stopped play, he was absolutely unplayable. He was unbelievable for us in League Two and he got a move to Caley Thistle on the back of that form.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I always remember when we played in the under-20s League, we played against a Dundee United winger called Justin Johnson.

I recall when we played them, no one could get near him. I’m going to go for him.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Rory MacEwan by an absolute mile. He’s into his hill-walking and climbing and he’s always wearing a stupid pair of brown shoes which all the boys slag him off about.

How would your team-mates describe you?

They would say I’m probably a bit moany, getting on at them to do stuff. I’m the ‘fine master’, so I also get a bit of stick for that.

In the main, they’d maybe say I’m very energetic and noisy.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Hard work tops everything. That’s the type of player I am. I try to keep fit and work hard, never give up and see where it takes you.

Stuart Kettlewell was my coach when I was coming through at Ross County and that was his main message. You can have ability, but if you’re not willing to match it with hard work then you won’t go anywhere.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’d say Pittodrie, even though I’ve only played there once. I was on loan (from Ross County) at Stenhousemuir and we went there (in January 2019) in the Scottish Cup and we drew 1-1 to take Aberdeen back to our place (where the Dons won 4-1).

There was quite a big crowd (of 9,661), which was big for games at our level, so it was a memorable.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Ross Draper’s last-minute goal for Elgin at the end of last year (2022-2023), which gave us a 1-0 home win against Dumbarton.

That result kept us in League Two before we went down to Bonnyrigg the following week for the last game (which they lost 3-0).

It was such a relief when Ross scored because we knew we were safe. I have to go for that one – it was massive for the club.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’d have to go for Rory MacEwan because, like I said earlier, he’s a very good outdoors guy. He knows what he’s doing and we get on well, so he’d be there to look after me.

I’d also say (ex-City team-mate) Darryl McHardy. We might not last very long, but it would be fun!

How do you relax away from football?

I spend a lot of time with my brother (Tony, who plays for Brora) and his girlfriend along with my girlfriend. Tony’s got a little boy and we’re together a lot at the weekends.

If we’re not doing that. I’m usually away golfing with the boys.