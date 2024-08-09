STARTING XI Q&A: Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall on a title win which topped the lot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

STARTING XI Q&A: Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall on a title win which topped the lot

The experienced midfielder, poised for his 201st City game, reflects on his career, team-mates and rivals.

Elgin City's Russell Dingwall, right, in action against Stranraer. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's Russell Dingwall, right, in action against Stranraer. Image: Bob Crombie
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Our new Starting XI feature kicked off last week giving you the chance to learn more from players featuring within The Press and Journal area.

Following on from Peterhead’s Rory McAllister, we stay in League Two by speaking to Elgin City’s long-serving midfielder Russell Dingwall,

The 27-year-old, whose side head to Stirling Albion on Saturday, played his 200th City game in last week’s 4-2 home win over East Fife.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I was on loan at Forfar Athletic (from Ross County) under Jim Weir. We were bottom of League One and went away to East Fife (in January 2018) and we won 2-1 (with goals from Dylan Easton and Matthew Aitken).

It was a good game and we played well. From that victory, we went on a good run and managed to stay up that season. It was good to have an away game and meet all the boys for my senior debut.

Russell Dingwall, left, training at Ross County in 2017 with Tim Chow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What is your career highlight so far?

We won the 2016-17 SPFL Development League when I was at Ross County under Stuart Kettlewell and I was the team captain.

I know it was youth football, but that was probably the biggest success and is still a really good memory for me.

The two seasons previously were a struggle, but we got a really good team together than year, went on such a strong run and went on to win the league.

Probably the best known from that group would be Davis Keillor-Dunn, who is down at Mansfield Town (in English League One), and there was also (Hamilton Accies’) Reghan Tumilty and (ex-Scotland under-19, Morton and now Pollok midfielder) Dylan Dykes, who are the other main lads still playing.

Who is the best player you played with?

I’ve played with a few really good players over the years. For example, Michael Gardyne and Alex Schalk at Ross County, but if I had to pick just one I’d say striker Shane Sutherland when he was here at Elgin City.

For the six months before Covid stopped play, he was absolutely unplayable. He was unbelievable for us in League Two and he got a move to Caley Thistle on the back of that form.

Shane Sutherland scoring for Elgin City at Annan in 2020. Image: SNS Group

And who is your toughest opponent?

I always remember when we played in the under-20s League, we played against a Dundee United winger called Justin Johnson.

I recall when we played them, no one could get near him. I’m going to go for him.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Rory MacEwan by an absolute mile. He’s into his hill-walking and climbing and he’s always wearing a stupid pair of brown shoes which all the boys slag him off about.

How would your team-mates describe you?

They would say I’m probably a bit moany, getting on at them to do stuff. I’m the ‘fine master’, so I also get a bit of stick for that.

In the main, they’d maybe say I’m very energetic and noisy.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Hard work tops everything. That’s the type of player I am. I try to keep fit and work hard, never give up and see where it takes you.

Stuart Kettlewell was my coach when I was coming through at Ross County and that was his main message. You can have ability, but if you’re not willing to match it with hard work then you won’t go anywhere.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’d say Pittodrie, even though I’ve only played there once. I was on loan (from Ross County) at Stenhousemuir and we went there (in January 2019) in the Scottish Cup and we drew 1-1 to take Aberdeen back to our place (where the Dons won 4-1).

There was quite a big crowd (of 9,661), which was big for games at our level, so it was a memorable.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Ross Draper’s last-minute goal for Elgin at the end of last year (2022-2023), which gave us a 1-0 home win against Dumbarton.

That result kept us in League Two before we went down to Bonnyrigg the following week for the last game (which they lost 3-0).

It was such a relief when Ross scored because we knew we were safe. I have to go for that one – it was massive for the club.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’d have to go for Rory MacEwan because, like I said earlier, he’s a very good outdoors guy. He knows what he’s doing and we get on well, so he’d be there to look after me.

I’d also say (ex-City team-mate) Darryl McHardy. We might not last very long, but it would be fun!

How do you relax away from football?

I spend a lot of time with my brother (Tony, who plays for Brora) and his girlfriend along with my girlfriend. Tony’s got a little boy and we’re together a lot at the weekends.

If we’re not doing that. I’m usually away golfing with the boys.

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Allan Hale hopes his team can be competitive against Queen's Park on Tuesday in Glasgow. Image: SNS
Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Premier Sports Cup schedule has been tough on…
Peterhead captain Jason Brown celebrates his second goal against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-boss targets progression from 'wide open' group; Elgin assistant irked by defensive lapses
Elgin City stiker Michael Dangana scores the equaliser against Kelty Hearts on Tuesday. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's Michael Dangana ready for Peterhead showdown after Premier Sports Cup goal
Elgin City's Dylan Gavin in aerial action. Image: Bob Crombie
Ten-man Elgin City net bonus point win over Kelty Hearts in Premier Sports Cup…
STOCK of Elgin City players from the Peterhead v Elgin City game played on Saturday 24th February at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead. Image: Robert W Crombie Date: 24/02/2024
Lyall Booth looks for Elgin City to kickstart League Cup campaign against Kelty Hearts
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Hibernian's Josh Campbell and Elgin's Brian Cameron in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Hibernian at Borough Briggs, on July 13, 2024, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)
Reaction and report as Elgin City lose to Hibs in League Cup opener
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City out to spoil David Gray's first competitive match in charge of Hibernian
Elgin City striker Dajon Golding scored twice last weekend at Buckie Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elgin City's Dajon Golding relishes fresh start as Hibernian come calling
Kyle Girvan in action for Stranraer against Fraserburgh in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Elgin City land Stranraer defender Kyle Girvan
The SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Banks o' Dee land local derby against Aberdeen B