STARTING XI: Matthew Cooper reveals his best teammate, toughest opponent and favourite away ground

Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper is next to take on our new Starting XI Q&A this week.

Defender Cooper is among the Black and Whites’ longest-serving players, having racked up more than 300 appearances since Barry Wilson brought him to Borough Briggs 10 years ago.

Prior to that, Macduff-born Cooper made three appearances for Caley Thistle, having previously been on the books of local club Deveronvale and Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old is currently working his way back to fitness, as City make the trip to Forfar Athletic in League Two on Saturday.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was a few days before Christmas, I had been on the bench most of the season and came on for the last half an hour or so against Dundee. I then made my full debut on Boxing Day at home against St Mirren, so it was a festive period to remember.

What is your career highlight so far?

Making my full debut with Inverness is certainly up there, along with playing against England down at St James’ Park for Scotland under-18s. That was a great occasion.

The Dundee game at Dens Park with Elgin in the Challenge Cup, when we came from behind to win 2-1, sticks out too.

Who is the best player you played with?

Ryan Christie always stood out when I played with him at Inverness. He is getting better every season, and it’s great to see how well he is doing with Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I would probably say Ryan Fraser. I used to train with him every day with Aberdeen, before coming up against him when I moved to Inverness.

He was so quick and positive in running at full backs, and was a nightmare to play against.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Russell Dingwall was lucky he got asked this a few weeks ago, as he would be right up there. He likes wearing clothes as if he’s retired, and spends all day pottering in the garden.

Dajon Golding probably has the most obscene gear I’ve ever seen though. He likes a see-through shirt and extreme bagginess.

How would your team-mates describe you?

It probably wouldn’t be paper friendly. I would hope they would say good things though, it has been hard not being involved every week for so long but hopefully I’ll be back out on the pitch with them soon.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Just to always work harder than your opponent, even when things are going against you.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I always enjoy playing at Hampden Park.

Even when it’s empty, it’s still great walking out at the national stadium.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My first goal for Elgin was one to remember against Cowdenbeath in 2017. I don’t think I have hit the target since.

Ross Draper’s last minute winner against Dumbarton to save us from relegation a couple of years ago was the standout though. The celebrations for that were wild – it was just pure relief.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would have to take Rory MacEwan as he is clued up on this. I feel he’s been preparing for this scenario his whole life.

It would either be him or Jamie Duff, because if anything was trying to catch us I know I would be able to run away faster than him.

How do you relax away from football?

I have just bought a bike so I have been out touring the countryside recently. Sundays are usually spent either doing that, or on the golf course.