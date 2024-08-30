STARTING XI: Matthew Cooper reveals his best teammate, toughest opponent and favourite away ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

STARTING XI: Matthew Cooper reveals his best teammate, toughest opponent and favourite away ground

The Elgin City skipper reflects on his career as he takes on the challenge of this week's Q&A feature.

Matthew Cooper celebrates with Rabin Omar after Elgin City's win over Dundee in 2019. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper is next to take on our new Starting XI Q&A this week.

Defender Cooper is among the Black and Whites’ longest-serving players, having racked up more than 300 appearances since Barry Wilson brought him to Borough Briggs 10 years ago.

Prior to that, Macduff-born Cooper made three appearances for Caley Thistle, having previously been on the books of local club Deveronvale and Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old is currently working his way back to fitness, as City make the trip to Forfar Athletic in League Two on Saturday.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was a few days before Christmas, I had been on the bench most of the season and came on for the last half an hour or so against Dundee. I then made my full debut on Boxing Day at home against St Mirren, so it was a festive period to remember.

What is your career highlight so far?

Making my full debut with Inverness is certainly up there, along with playing against England down at St James’ Park for Scotland under-18s. That was a great occasion.

Stuart Close, Scott Ferries and Matthew Cooper were part of the Scotland under-18s side which faced England in the Centenary Shield at St James’ Park in 2011. Image: PA

The Dundee game at Dens Park with Elgin in the Challenge Cup, when we came from behind to win 2-1, sticks out too.

Who is the best player you played with?

Ryan Christie always stood out when I played with him at Inverness. He is getting better every season, and it’s great to see how well he is doing with Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I would probably say Ryan Fraser. I used to train with him every day with Aberdeen, before coming up against him when I moved to Inverness.

Ryan Fraser in action for Aberdeen in 2012. Image: SNS

He was so quick and positive in running at full backs, and was a nightmare to play against.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Russell Dingwall was lucky he got asked this a few weeks ago, as he would be right up there. He likes wearing clothes as if he’s retired, and spends all day pottering in the garden.

Dajon Golding probably has the most obscene gear I’ve ever seen though. He likes a see-through shirt and extreme bagginess.

How would your team-mates describe you?

It probably wouldn’t be paper friendly. I would hope they would say good things though, it has been hard not being involved every week for so long but hopefully I’ll be back out on the pitch with them soon.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Just to always work harder than your opponent, even when things are going against you.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I always enjoy playing at Hampden Park.

Elgin City’s Matthew Cooper tackles Queen’s Park player Chris Duggan at Hampden Park in 2015. Image: SNS

Even when it’s empty, it’s still great walking out at the national stadium.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My first goal for Elgin was one to remember against Cowdenbeath in 2017. I don’t think I have hit the target since.

Ross Draper’s last minute winner against Dumbarton to save us from relegation a couple of years ago was the standout though. The celebrations for that were wild – it was just pure relief.

Elgin City celebrate Ross Draper’s crucial winning goal against Dumbarton in 2023. Image: Robert Crombie.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would have to take Rory MacEwan as he is clued up on this. I feel he’s been preparing for this scenario his whole life.

It would either be him or Jamie Duff, because if anything was trying to catch us I know I would be able to run away faster than him.

How do you relax away from football?

I have just bought a bike so I have been out touring the countryside recently. Sundays are usually spent either doing that, or on the golf course.

Conversation