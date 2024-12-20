STARTING XI: Elgin City defender Jack Murray reveals the former Celtic player who was his toughest opponent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Elgin City defender Jack Murray reveals the former Celtic player who was his toughest opponent

The Highland League champion with Buckie Thistle, and ex-Ross County player, joined League Two side Elgin in June.

Elgin City defender Jack Murray is pictured heading the ball clear during his team's 4-2 win over East Fife on August 3, 2024.
Elgin City centre half Jack Murray clears the danger in a 4-2 home win against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Paul Chalk

Elgin City defender Jack Murray has been a revelation since joining Allan Hale’s Black and Whites from Highland League champions Buckie Thistle this summer.

In 2023-24, former Ross County player Murray netted a whopping 26 goals for the Jags, earning the Highland League player of the year prize.

The centre-half has netted six goals for Elgin this season, helping the Borough Briggs side to the top of League Two after 16 matches.

Ahead of travelling to fourth-placed Edinburgh City this Saturday, Murray spoke about some of the memorable times in his career so far.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I came on for the last minute for Ross County’s first-team against Motherwell reserves in the Challenge Cup (in November 2018).

I can remember the win bonus being double my weekly wage as an apprentice footballer!

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning the Highland League with Buckie Thistle (last season). We came so close the previous years, so to finally get it over the line was a great feeling.

Ross County's Don Cowie during his playing days.
Don Cowie was a classy midfielder at Ross County. Now he is manager of the Dingwall club in the Premiership.

Who is the best player you played with?

Don Cowie at Ross County. I played a couple games with him for the reserves and he was a class above.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Matt O’Riley was so clever with the positions he took up when I played against him for Buckie. (Buckie played Celtic in the fourth round of last season’s Scottish Cup, losing 5-0 in January 2024).

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the Elgin City dressing room?

Rory MacEwan for his fake orange Crocs on his feet!

Jack Murray, left, in action for Elgin City against Buckie's Josh Peters in Shaun Wood's testimonial match in July 2024 at Victoria Park, Buckie.
Jack Murray, left, in action for Elgin City against Buckie’s Josh Peters in Shaun Wood’s testimonial match in July. <br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How would your team-mates describe you?

I would say hard-working – hopefully they agree!

What is the best advice you have been given?

Train the way you play. I think if you put in hard work at training, then the rewards will come.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Celtic Park because of the occasion – when I played there for Buckie in last season’s Scottish Cup.

It was amazing experience for a Highland League team to play against Scotland’s second-best team!

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Kyle MacLeod scored an overhead kick in last minute against Rothes to keep our winning record going for Buckie (in March 2022). That was probably the best goal I’ve seen live.

He normally only scores tap-ins, so I’ll give him a bit of credit there!

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll say Jake Dolzanski because he was a very helpful medic on our recent Christmas night out to London.

How do you relax away from football?

I like going golfing when the weather is nice.

