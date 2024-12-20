STARTING XI: Elgin City defender Jack Murray reveals the former Celtic player who was his toughest opponent

Elgin City defender Jack Murray has been a revelation since joining Allan Hale’s Black and Whites from Highland League champions Buckie Thistle this summer.

In 2023-24, former Ross County player Murray netted a whopping 26 goals for the Jags, earning the Highland League player of the year prize.

The centre-half has netted six goals for Elgin this season, helping the Borough Briggs side to the top of League Two after 16 matches.

Ahead of travelling to fourth-placed Edinburgh City this Saturday, Murray spoke about some of the memorable times in his career so far.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I came on for the last minute for Ross County’s first-team against Motherwell reserves in the Challenge Cup (in November 2018).

I can remember the win bonus being double my weekly wage as an apprentice footballer!

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning the Highland League with Buckie Thistle (last season). We came so close the previous years, so to finally get it over the line was a great feeling.

Who is the best player you played with?

Don Cowie at Ross County. I played a couple games with him for the reserves and he was a class above.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Matt O’Riley was so clever with the positions he took up when I played against him for Buckie. (Buckie played Celtic in the fourth round of last season’s Scottish Cup, losing 5-0 in January 2024).

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the Elgin City dressing room?

Rory MacEwan for his fake orange Crocs on his feet!

How would your team-mates describe you?

I would say hard-working – hopefully they agree!

What is the best advice you have been given?

Train the way you play. I think if you put in hard work at training, then the rewards will come.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Celtic Park because of the occasion – when I played there for Buckie in last season’s Scottish Cup.

It was amazing experience for a Highland League team to play against Scotland’s second-best team!

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Kyle MacLeod scored an overhead kick in last minute against Rothes to keep our winning record going for Buckie (in March 2022). That was probably the best goal I’ve seen live.

He normally only scores tap-ins, so I’ll give him a bit of credit there!

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll say Jake Dolzanski because he was a very helpful medic on our recent Christmas night out to London.

How do you relax away from football?

I like going golfing when the weather is nice.