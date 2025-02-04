Elgin City: Boss Allan Hale assesses ‘long-term’ winter window deals

Manager Allan Hale insists Elgin City’s winter transfer work can help lay down strong foundations for years to come at the League Two club.

As well as bringing back prolific 29-year-old attacker Kane Hester from League One Montrose on a three-and-a-half-year deal, a trio of players have penned extended contracts.

Goalkeeper Thomas McHale, 29, who has just returned from injury with back-to-back clean sheets, has signed a three contract extension, and midfielders Russell Dingwall, 27, and Ryan MacLeman, 20, each inked new two-year deals.

Players with ‘know-how’ are vital

Hale, who alongside Stefan Laird told The Press and Journal long-term vision is what is needed at the Moray side.

He said: “Elgin have had an unstable few years, so what the club needs is stability.

“That’s not just stability at boardroom and management team level, it’s about getting stability on the pitch, too.

“We don’t want a high turnover of players each season. That’s not conducive to trying to build something including in terms of the culture and environment we want here.

“We want to have the core spine of the team that we know will be working here, which will give us the foundation to keep moving the club forward.

“This league is highly competitive and you need players with that kind of experience and know-how about this division.”

Hale spells out danger from Rose

On Tuesday, third-placed Elgin City are home to Bonnyrigg Rose, fresh from beating Dick Campbell’s league leaders East Fife 1-0 at the weekend thanks to Kyle Girvan’s early goal.

Bonnyrigg sit seventh, following their 2-1 victory over Clyde on Saturday.

It is one victory apiece between the sides so far this term and Hale knows only the best will do to get the win to move his men to within one point of Peterhead and five points of leaders East Fife, still with one game to spare.

He said: “Bonnyrigg have had a really good season and (manager) Calum Elliot is doing a terrific job there.

“They have got a lot of threats and they mix up their style very well. They can play a bit, but can mix it physically, too.

“They’ve also made some smart signings who have stepped up and done really well and been fairly consistent.

“We had a really tough game against them at Borough Briggs in September (winning 2-1 with a last-minute goal) when we were fortunate to come away with three points.

“We deservedly took a 2-0 defeat at New Dundas Park in November, so the two games so far have been very tight.

“I expect another really difficult game and we’ll have to be at our best if we’re going to take the three points.”

City fans turning out in force – Hale

Hale added: “The backing our team have had at home since December really has been great – three in a row when we’ve had more than 1,000 fans, which is great.

“When this team is doing well, the community gets behind the team in their numbers. They’ll be important for us during our remaining eight home fixtures.

“Even though it’s a Tuesday night, it would be great to get right behind the team.”

‘Our players deserve so much credit’

Kyle Girvan’s early goal earned Elgin maximum points against East Fife at the weekend and gaffer Hale insists it was a match they HAD to win to remain in the title chase.

He also stressed the improving injury situation is coming at a really useful spell.

He added: “It was a strong performance and a close game, as you would expect.

“It was pleasing to come out on the right side of the result.

“Everyone knew the importance of the result if we are to have any realistic ambitions of challenging for the league title.

“We know we’re a capable side and we’ve been bolstered by (defender) Jake Dolzanski coming back into the team.

“Having that depth in the squad is a real boost and we will need that for some really important games ahead.

“The players deserve so much credit because we’ve had a lot of injuries from October really. The fact we’re still in the position we’re in speaks volumes for the players to have come through that really challenging period.

“And we’re not just talking about one or two players, we’ve had up to 11 players out at times – hopefully we will now have more luck on the injury front in these last few months.”

After facing Rose, Elgin face successive Saturday away game at Stirling Albion and Stranraer on February 8 and 15.