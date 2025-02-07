Could this be the year Elgin City finally end 25-YEAR promotion wait?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Could this be the year Elgin City finally end 25-YEAR promotion wait?

We spoke to chairman Alan Murray, manager Allan Hale and striker Kane Hester describe the current mood at Borough Briggs.

Kyle Girvan leads Elgin City players' celebrations after scoring against East Fife.
Elgin City players celebrate Kyle Girvan's goal against East Fife. Image: Robert Crombie.
By Andy Skinner

Elgin City have momentum on their side in their efforts to claim a historic first promotion from League Two.

City have thrown themselves firmly into title contention, after claiming back-to-back victories over leaders East Fife and Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs.

Although the Black and Whites remain third, five points behind the Fifers and one adrift of Peterhead, they have a game in hand on both.

With 14 games remaining, City are gearing up for a thrilling end of season run-in.

Since entering the Scottish League setup in 2000, Elgin have remained in the bottom-tier.

They have reached the play-offs on three occasions – including under Ross Jack in 2011-12, and Gavin Price in 2020-21.

The closest they have come to achieving promotion was in 2015-16, however, when Jim Weir guided them to a second-place finish – just three points adrift of champions East Fife – only for them to lose to Clyde in the play-off semi-final.

City chairman Alan Murray, who took over last March, says the prior appointment of former Huntly boss Hale has been a key catalyst in Elgin’s upturn.

Chairman Alan Murray stands in front of the Elgin City badge.
Elgin City chairman Alan Murray. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.

Murray said: “There has been marked progress since the start of the season.

“After the last two or three seasons, it was vitally important that we kicked on – we were getting dangerously close to club 42 (League Two’s bottom club, who are now subject to a relegation play-off).

“Since the appointment of Allan and Stefan Laird in December last year, the improvement started almost immediately.

“We were second bottom at the time.

“After that period of stagnation, it’s inevitable that a bit of negativity and pessimism is going to develop – I had been around the club as a supporter, and I knew a lot of the people around the club for a long time. I knew I had to come in and try to promote positivity and optimism.

“Allan and I had an early meeting and we were on the same wavelength, which was really important.”

Hale targeting another winning streak – but not looking beyond Stirling

Hale led the Moray outfit to an 11-match unbeaten streak at the start of the campaign – but he hopes they can save their best form for the remaining stretch.

In the meantime, however, he is looking no further than Saturday’s trip to Stirling Albion.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: SNS.

Hale said: “Winning breeds confidence, and it breeds momentum.

“We have been on runs before this season when we have gone unbeaten.

“The challenge for the group now is to go and do it again.

“We are at the business end of the season now, so consistency is going to be key.

“We know we are a squad that’s capable of picking up results.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit to play their part.

“When you look at our bench, it’s so much stronger now, and we still have one or two to come back, which is exciting. It bodes well.

“We’ve got to get rested up now ahead of two tricky away ties – the first one is on Saturday at Stirling, so we need to focus on the next game and not look too far ahead of ourselves.”

Hester already among goals following stunning Elgin return

A potentially significant piece of business in the title race was the return of prolific forward Kane Hester on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Montrose last month.

Kane Hester makes it 1-0 to Elgin City against Bonnyrigg Rose with a well placed shot.
Kane Hester scores for Elgin City against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Robert Crombie.

In a highly successful four-and-half-year initial spell at Borough Briggs, Hester netted 84 goals in 160 appearances before moving to the Gable Endies 18 months ago.

The deal was made possible by the “Allan’s Army” fan recruitment fund set up by Elgin last summer, which further highlights the strengthening connection between club and supporters.

After opening his account in his second stint with a double in the 3-0 victory over Bonnyrigg in midweek, Hester has already detected a change in atmosphere at the club.

Hester said: “After the last two results, this place is absolutely bouncing.

“The changing room vibes are amazing.

“We come out and win the game and the fans are absolutely buzzing – they stay for five or 10 minutes after the full-time whistle.

A group of Elgin City fans in the terracing at Borough Briggs.
Elgin City fans at Borough Briggs. Image: SNS.

“It’s amazing to be here. I was so keen to come back to this place.

“I think the mood around the place has changed for sure. There’s a different mentality with the team, and the supporters.

“The whole club is on a wee bit of a journey – between the supporters, the team and backroom staff.”

Exciting times at Borough Briggs

While Murray is refusing to get carried away about the prospect of promotion – or better still the league title – he is keen to embrace the thrilling end of season finale which awaits at Borough Briggs.

He said: “It’s certainly a dream, but my job is to keep everybody’s feet firmly on the ground.

“Despite the fact we were confident we had recruited a fairly strong squad at the start of the season, our first objective was to stay in the league.

Elgin City chairman Alan Murray standing on the pitch at Borough Briggs.
Elgin City chairman Alan Murray. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.

“In a 10-team league, if you are wanting to be steering well clear of relegation, by default you are pushing yourself into the play-off spots.

“We are more than happy. I think we have been in the top-four all season.

“The last two games were never going to decide the destiny of the league title, or where we will end up, but taking six points from those games was great.

“East Fife would have gone 14 points clear of us if they had beaten us.

“It’s certainly exciting for everybody at the club that we are up there challenging, there’s no question about that.

“As much as we are delighted about where we are sitting, there’s a long way to go.”

Conversation