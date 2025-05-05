Elgin City boss Allan Hale: ‘Most people’ expect us to fail in League One play-offs, but we want to make promotion history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale: ‘Most people’ expect us to fail in League One play-offs, but we want to make promotion history

The Moray club have eyes set on reaching the play-off final in their bid to clinch a first promotion since entering the Scottish leagues in 2000.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale during a League Two match between Elgin and Peterhead at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin, on April 19, 2025.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Elgin City boss Allan Hale says his men are relaxed going into the League One play-offs as outsiders as they aim to make promotion history.

The fourth-placed finishers in League Two host Annan Athletic at home tomorrow night in the semi-final, before Saturday’s second leg in Dumfries and Galloway.

Wullie Gibson’s Annan dropped into the play-offs after finishing 11th in League One, while East Fife and Edinburgh City, second and third in League Two, will contest the other semi this week.

It is 25 years since the Black and Whites gained entry to the Scottish leagues.

But while fellow north ex-Highland League clubs Peterhead and Cove Rangers have both spent seasons in the higher divisions, Elgin have yet to earn promotion from the bottom rung of the national set-up.

Former Huntly manager Hale is relishing the chance to guide Elgin towards a historic milestone.

He said: “It will be tough, but whoever you play in the play-offs is never going to be easy.

“We’ve earned the right to be here through our performances over the course of this season.

“If we play well, we’re a very capable side.

“We’re quite relaxed going into these games – I don’t think many people are saying Elgin City are the favourites to go up.

Elgin City midfielder Rory MacEwan in action against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin, on October 9, 2021.
Elgin City midfielder Rory MacEwan returned to the starting team at the weekend for the first time since December 2023. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“Most people expect we’re going to be the team not to be promoted from the four contenders. There is no pressure on us.

“In saying that, you work hard all season to get these opportunities to gain promotion. We want to make that happen.

“We want to be the first team in Elgin’s history to do that, so the incentive is huge.

“These will be two tough games against Annan – but I’m sure Annan will feel the same about us.

“Annan are a capable side, but so are we.

“We’re focusing on what we can do well and try to best implement our game-plan.

“Hopefully the atmosphere on Tuesday will be same as it has been over the last few weeks, so we can get the result to keep us in contention for the next game.

“We’re happy with the season – our (club record, 11-game) unbeaten run, never being outside the top four, which only ourselves and league winners Peterhead achieved, and we reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

“Now the objective is we want to be the first Elgin team to reach a League One play-off final. That’s our immediate target.”

Hyde injury rules him out

Saturday’s 2-0 league-closing loss at runners-up East Fife ensured Elgin finished fourth rather than third, but there were positives to take from it as Hale made eight changes from the team who beat Stranraer 3-0.

Experienced defender and club captain Matthew Cooper made his first start since February last year, with midfielder Rory MacEwan pitched for his first start since December 2023.

Defeat aside, the main setback for Hale was Lewis Hyde going off with a hamstring injury, which puts him out this week.

The Elgin manager said: “It was important to make those changes on Saturday.

“A lot of players have had to bide their time and be patient this season. It was a good opportunity to give them their rewards for their attitudes and application.

“In saying that, we were still going to try and win the game and try to cement third place. The performance was okay.

“It was also good to give Liam MacDonald his first start. He’s been doing really well and he acquitted himself really well.

Elgin City midfielder Lewis Hyde in action against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin, on January 18, 2025.
Elgin City midfielder Lewis Hyde misses against Annan Athletic after suffering a hamstring injury at East Fife. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“The only disappointment was Lewis Hyde injuring his hamstring. We don’t get know the extent of it yet, but he’ll miss these play-off games.

“Lewis has been really good for us. He brings good qualities to the way we play, and he’s been finding his form at the right time.

Experienced players back in the fold

“I think Saturday was only Rory’s second start under us. He’s done really well to recover. He’s been in training for some time and the sharpness is improving every week, which is really important.

“Hopefully that is him over the worst of his issues. He’s a good player who keeps the ball ticking over and is very composed in possession.

“It’s important we have players of that experience back.

“Matthew Cooper acquitted himself well, having also been out for some time – he’s had a number of injuries, as opposed to just one.

“Even having these boys around the dressing room is important right now.”

Striker Kane Hester, who rejoined Elgin from Montrose in January, also came off the bench for his first minutes since March after being sidelined with a hip injury.

Conversation