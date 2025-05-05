Elgin City boss Allan Hale: ‘Most people’ expect us to fail in League One play-offs, but we want to make promotion history

Elgin City boss Allan Hale says his men are relaxed going into the League One play-offs as outsiders as they aim to make promotion history.

The fourth-placed finishers in League Two host Annan Athletic at home tomorrow night in the semi-final, before Saturday’s second leg in Dumfries and Galloway.

Wullie Gibson’s Annan dropped into the play-offs after finishing 11th in League One, while East Fife and Edinburgh City, second and third in League Two, will contest the other semi this week.

It is 25 years since the Black and Whites gained entry to the Scottish leagues.

But while fellow north ex-Highland League clubs Peterhead and Cove Rangers have both spent seasons in the higher divisions, Elgin have yet to earn promotion from the bottom rung of the national set-up.

Former Huntly manager Hale is relishing the chance to guide Elgin towards a historic milestone.

He said: “It will be tough, but whoever you play in the play-offs is never going to be easy.

“We’ve earned the right to be here through our performances over the course of this season.

“If we play well, we’re a very capable side.

“We’re quite relaxed going into these games – I don’t think many people are saying Elgin City are the favourites to go up.

“Most people expect we’re going to be the team not to be promoted from the four contenders. There is no pressure on us.

“In saying that, you work hard all season to get these opportunities to gain promotion. We want to make that happen.

“We want to be the first team in Elgin’s history to do that, so the incentive is huge.

“These will be two tough games against Annan – but I’m sure Annan will feel the same about us.

“Annan are a capable side, but so are we.

“We’re focusing on what we can do well and try to best implement our game-plan.

“Hopefully the atmosphere on Tuesday will be same as it has been over the last few weeks, so we can get the result to keep us in contention for the next game.

“We’re happy with the season – our (club record, 11-game) unbeaten run, never being outside the top four, which only ourselves and league winners Peterhead achieved, and we reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

“Now the objective is we want to be the first Elgin team to reach a League One play-off final. That’s our immediate target.”

Hyde injury rules him out

Saturday’s 2-0 league-closing loss at runners-up East Fife ensured Elgin finished fourth rather than third, but there were positives to take from it as Hale made eight changes from the team who beat Stranraer 3-0.

Experienced defender and club captain Matthew Cooper made his first start since February last year, with midfielder Rory MacEwan pitched for his first start since December 2023.

Defeat aside, the main setback for Hale was Lewis Hyde going off with a hamstring injury, which puts him out this week.

The Elgin manager said: “It was important to make those changes on Saturday.

“A lot of players have had to bide their time and be patient this season. It was a good opportunity to give them their rewards for their attitudes and application.

“In saying that, we were still going to try and win the game and try to cement third place. The performance was okay.

“It was also good to give Liam MacDonald his first start. He’s been doing really well and he acquitted himself really well.

“The only disappointment was Lewis Hyde injuring his hamstring. We don’t get know the extent of it yet, but he’ll miss these play-off games.

“Lewis has been really good for us. He brings good qualities to the way we play, and he’s been finding his form at the right time.

Experienced players back in the fold

“I think Saturday was only Rory’s second start under us. He’s done really well to recover. He’s been in training for some time and the sharpness is improving every week, which is really important.

“Hopefully that is him over the worst of his issues. He’s a good player who keeps the ball ticking over and is very composed in possession.

“It’s important we have players of that experience back.

“Matthew Cooper acquitted himself well, having also been out for some time – he’s had a number of injuries, as opposed to just one.

“Even having these boys around the dressing room is important right now.”

Striker Kane Hester, who rejoined Elgin from Montrose in January, also came off the bench for his first minutes since March after being sidelined with a hip injury.