Exclusive: Elgin chairman Alan Murray on ‘positive pressure’, attacking styles and linking up with Aberdeen

Chairman Alan Murray is relishing the “positive pressure” as Elgin City get set to start their League Two campaign at Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Annan were the team to stop their bid to win promotion to League One last season when the Dumfries and Galloway side squeezed through the play-off semi-final.

After the Galabankies won 4-2 at Borough Briggs, Elgin posted a 2-1 victory away from home and were one goal shy from extra-time.

Annan, ninth in League One last term, then lost the play-off final to Dick Campbell’s East Fife, who followed champions Peterhead in gaining promotion.

Elgin joined the Scottish leagues in 2000, but have never been promoted from the fourth level. They have contested the play-offs four times now without going past the semi-finals.

Hale and Laird sparked revival

When Allan Hale and Stefan Laird arrived to manage Elgin from Highland League club Huntly in December 2023, replacing Barry Smith, there was an in-depth delve into what was required to reverse the trend after finishing ninth the previous two seasons.

They soon got a tune from the squad, lifting them from ninth to a finishing spot of seventh in May 2024.

A large player turnover saw Hale and Laird mould the squad they wanted last season, and they threatened to be in the title shake-up for a while before a mini slump saw them drop a little but remain always inside the play-offs.

Increased expectation ‘inevitable’

Murray, who became chairman in March last year, is thrilled the rising fortunes under their management team has changed the outlook on Elgin.

He said: “We’re happy that people are looking at Elgin a bit differently after last season.

“One of the things I wanted when I came in as chairman a year last March was to try and help turnaround the negative feelings about the place.

“It was inevitable to feel that way in the stands and within the club when you’ve been finishing close to club 42 for three years. It was about creating a lot of positivity around the club and in the stands.

“So, what’s happening now is also inevitable. There’s an increased expectation.

“When you do what you do last season, the fans are quite right to expect the same, or better, but we embrace that.

“It’s a positive pressure. We’d much rather be dealing with that than having the pressure of being near the bottom of the table.

“Allan and Stefan have done a fantastic job.

“We had a few seasons where it was looking a little bit worrying for us. We finished second bottom a couple of times, and only surviving in the second last game of the season.

“Last year, we had full confidence in our management team. It was about reinvesting in our squad.

“Last year was an over-achievement at the club.

“We were looking for a season with a comfortable league position, well away from club 42 (the lowest League Two side who contest the pyramid play-off final).

“To finish in the play-offs and be in the top four all season was certainly an excellent achievement.

‘We’re not going to risk Elgin City for anything’

“It was a year of firsts for us – our longest unbeaten run of 11 games, being inside the top four all season, and top of the league at New Year.

“It raised the bar in terms of everyone’s expectations.

“We’re realistic and we know where Elgin City are in the chain of Scottish football.

“I always stress we’re going to be a sustainable business. We’re not going to risk Elgin City for anything.

“We’re living within our means, but equally we’ve created an excellent management team and an excellent camaraderie in the dressing room.

“The same is the case off the pitch, in our office and the boardroom. Everybody is aligned and understands the realistic yet measured targets for Elgin City.”

Attacking brand attracting fans

City last term had the highest average home gate, with their tally of 759 beating champions Peterhead (728) and runners-up East Fife (726).

And Murray is in no doubt the style of play is helping the turnstiles click.

He said: “Elgin has always been a well-supported football club, including in its Highland League days.

“I pay tribute to our supporters. They have been excellent for us.

“It goes to show if you can put a quality product on the pitch then our supporters will turn out on force at Borough Briggs and I’m absolutely sure they will do the same this year.

“Allan and Stefan’s brand of football is very attack-minded, always on the front foot.

“For a wee while, Elgin City were having to set out not to lose games, whereas every week we’re now setting out to win games.

“It’s been attractive, hence the increased gates at Borough Briggs.”

Six signings and three young Dons

Six new signings have been made this summer at Elgin City.

Goalkeeper Tom Ritchie arrived from Aberdeen, defender Connall Ewan from Ross County, midfielder Miko Virtanen from Alloa Athletic, midfielder Jack MacIver switched from Buckie Thistle following last year’s loan stint and attacker Josh O’Connor, with the sixth arriving last night in the shape of forward Josh Walker.

Twenty-four-year-old Walker, who came through the ranks at Kilmarnock, has turned out for Annan, Stranraer and left Queen of the South in the summer.

As part of the loan cooperation partnership with Aberdeen, which allows Scottish players aged 16-21 to move freely between their parent and loan clubs, defenders Dylan Ross, Jamie Mercer and Noah McDonnell came in from the Dons.

Those who have left the Black and Whites have included defender Jake Dolzanski, midfielders Fin Allen and Rory MacEwan and forward Dajon Golding.

Dons loan deal must work with City’s own academy efforts, says Murray

The recent loan partnership with Aberdeen progressed mainly from the teams meeting in last season’s Scottish Cup, where the Dons won 3-0 on the way to winning the trophy.

Murray is delighted to strike this trading agreement with the Premiership club.

At the same time, he highlighted the importance of also developing their own youngsters, with academy graduates goalkeeper Cole Taylor, defender Sam Rothnie, midfielder Daniel Fraser and attacker Liam MacDonald signing pro deals in July on the eve of the Dons loan announcement.

The chairman said: “We had a loose arrangement with Aberdeen in the past. Being based in the north, you get to know people at other clubs and our youth academy staff in particular had been in touch with Aberdeen’s youth academy guys. I’m sure that helped lay the foundations.

“But certainly, at the Scottish Cup tie at Borough Briggs in January, Aberdeen were impressed with our organisation and set-up.

Importance of Elgin City’s academy

“They were equally impressed with Allan Hale and how he speaks, and they felt our club would be a positive environment for developing their elite young players, which is a big accolade for us.

“But, whilst the cooperation system is a good thing for young Scottish footballers, it was equally important for us that we announced the day before that, for the first time, we’d promoted four of our own elite youngsters and rewarded them with their first pro contracts.

“So, we are delighted that Aberdeen feel we are the right club for them to promote the development of their youngsters, but we have also brought four of our own graduates through from the academy.

“We have our own extensive academy, with over 140 young players and many youth coaches. It’s so important we have a successful academy as well.”

From cup pain to league kick-off

Elgin go to Annan on the back of an 8-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Championship St Johnstone, a game which saw keeper Ritchie sent off after just seven minutes.

A 5-1 loss to Championship side Raith Rovers, a 2-0 defeat at League One Caley Thistle and a 4-1 reverse at home to East Kilbride meant a pointless group campaign for City.

However, Murray is confident the team will rise to the challenge in League Two, starting in Annan on Saturday.

He said: “The League Cup was a tough competition for us. It has historically been a tough competition for most League Two clubs.

“I think we’ve only won five games since the group format started in the League Cup a number of years ago (in 2016-2017).

“That also proves it does not define our season.

“We know we have a quality squad, where we finished last year, and we believe we can improve.

“We’ve made quality additions to the squad, so we’re looking forward to the start of the league season with the trip to Annan. There is a lot of positivity ahead of the league season starting.”