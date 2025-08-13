Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird demands higher refereeing standards

Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird has described the refereeing standards “concerning” in the opening weeks of the season.

His verdict was delivered after Tuesday’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy group stage opening defeat by Caley Thistle.

The lack of good communication, as well as the tone used by officials, were also highlighted by the Elgin coach, plus a high level of bookings for his team relative to their opponents.

And it came four days after his team and visitors East Kilbride spoke of poor refereeing in Saturday’s League Two match, when 10 bookings were dished out by Connor Ashwood, who carded Kilby’s Cammy Russell in the first minute, setting the tone for the afternoon.

‘Bizarre’ comment before kick-off

On Tuesday, Gary Hanvidge was the man in the middle – and Laird claimed even whistler Hanvidge mentioned Saturday’s events prior to kick-off.

He said: “The standard of refereeing on show so far this season is a real concern for all clubs at our level.

“Saturday’s game against East Kilbride, and what happened there, was well publicised by both clubs, given the amount of stoppages, fouls and bookings.

“Even (EK boss) Mick Kennedy said there was not a bad tackle in the game, given the amount of bookings that were given.

“The referee who arrived on Tuesday made a comment about it, where he says everyone wanted to see the highlights, which was bizarre to say the least – then he put on a performance where they speak to players as if they are speaking to school children.

“They wag their fingers, and say: ‘Come over here’ – they are not approachable and you can’t speak to them.

‘Pretty frustrating’ decisions – Laird

“There were 20 fouls given against Elgin on Tuesday, 19 against Inverness. Three bookings for Elgin, no bookings for Inverness.

“It was a similar case on Saturday.

“Listen, there is no conspiracy against Elgin – but it does get pretty frustrating when it happens two or three times per week.

“Willie Collum (head of refereeing at the SFA) is on a podcast show when he speaks about refereeing at the top level, and rightly so, that’s where most of the focus is.

“But they need to do a little focus on this level.

“People’s livelihoods are on the line at clubs like this, and the standard of refereeing is not good enough. The communication – at best – is poor.

“You are not allowed to speak to people, even when people are booked or sent off. It’s not good enough.”

‘Extremely disappointed’ by goals leaked in second half – Laird

After a goalless first half between Elgin and Inverness, on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge cut inside and lashed a shot home, before Robbie Thompson scored his first competitive goal from outside the box.

Penalties for a handball and a foul were converted by Paul Allan and Bavidge, although a rocket of a goal from Mark Gallagher brought the scoreline briefly to 3-1.

Laird admits there were “too many moments of madness” for Elgin, as there have been already this season.

As much as he was frustrated by the penalty awards, the goals conceded from open play which gave Inverness control early in the second half were most preventable.

He said: “At half-time, we spoke about the full-backs being a wee bit too open in relation to the centre backs, especially on the right-hand side. That was the main issue.

“Then, just 45 seconds into the second half, they go down the inside of the full-back and the centre half and scored.

“From our point of view as coaches, that is extremely disappointed.

‘No pressure’ applied for second goal

“You think it would stick in the heads to force them wide and if they have to deal with a cross and we concede a goal from a cross then we will do our investigation on that. So for that to happen straight away was extremely disappointing.

“The squad is stretched, and boys are playing that are not quite fit.

“Two minutes later, the ball bobbles about, you can see this coming from 70 yards away.

“Inverness break. Miko (Virtanen) makes a 70-yard run to make a great block. The ball bounces out five yards and the rest of us cannot step out five yards to at least put a bit of pressure on their shot.

“Don’t get me wrong, the quality of the finish was absolutely outstanding, right into the top corner, but Robbie Thompson was allowed to get his head up, and you give good players that amount of time, they will take their chances.”

Laird confident for Dumbarton game

Elgin have lost 3-2 at Annan and 1-0 against East Kilbride so far in League Two.

This Saturday, they travel to Dumbarton, who won their first two games, moving on to positive points after a minus-five points start following last year’s administration.

Laird added: “We were brave in our formation on Tuesday. For long spells, it worked, and we dominated well.

“We’re getting there. We’ve been good in the last two games and not got the results.

“The disappointing thing on Tuesday is it should never have been four, but we allowed it, that perception to happen.

“All the best to Inverness and I hope they win League One, but we have high hopes to do well at Dumbarton on Saturday. I know we will be fine.”