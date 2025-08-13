Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird demands higher refereeing standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird demands higher refereeing standards

High booking numbers for City was one of the issues raised by the Borough Briggs coach after their opening KDM Evolution Trophy loss against Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird on September 28, 2025 during an SPFL League Two matcn between Elgin City and Edinburgh City at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin.
Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird is calling for a better standard of refereeing in the lower SPFL leagues. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird has described the refereeing standards “concerning” in the opening weeks of the season.

His verdict was delivered after Tuesday’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy group stage opening defeat by Caley Thistle.

The lack of good communication, as well as the tone used by officials, were also highlighted by the Elgin coach, plus a high level of bookings for his team relative to their opponents.

And it came four days after his team and visitors East Kilbride spoke of poor refereeing in Saturday’s League Two match, when 10 bookings were dished out by Connor Ashwood, who carded Kilby’s Cammy Russell in the first minute, setting the tone for the afternoon.

‘Bizarre’ comment before kick-off

On Tuesday, Gary Hanvidge was the man in the middle – and Laird claimed even whistler Hanvidge mentioned Saturday’s events prior to kick-off.

He said: “The standard of refereeing on show so far this season is a real concern for all clubs at our level.

“Saturday’s game against East Kilbride, and what happened there, was well publicised by both clubs, given the amount of stoppages, fouls and bookings.

Elgin City striker Dylan Gavin and Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage compete for possession in the KDM Evolution Trophy at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin, on August 12, 2025.
Elgin City striker Dylan Gavin and Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage compete for possession. Image: Bob Crombie.

“Even (EK boss) Mick Kennedy said there was not a bad tackle in the game, given the amount of bookings that were given.

“The referee who arrived on Tuesday made a comment about it, where he says everyone wanted to see the highlights, which was bizarre to say the least – then he put on a performance where they speak to players as if they are speaking to school children.

“They wag their fingers, and say: ‘Come over here’ – they are not approachable and you can’t speak to them.

‘Pretty frustrating’ decisions – Laird

“There were 20 fouls given against Elgin on Tuesday, 19 against Inverness. Three bookings for Elgin, no bookings for Inverness.

“It was a similar case on Saturday.

“Listen, there is no conspiracy against Elgin – but it does get pretty frustrating when it happens two or three times per week.

“Willie Collum (head of refereeing at the SFA) is on a podcast show when he speaks about refereeing at the top level, and rightly so, that’s where most of the focus is.

“But they need to do a little focus on this level.

“People’s livelihoods are on the line at clubs like this, and the standard of refereeing is not good enough. The communication – at best – is poor.

“You are not allowed to speak to people, even when people are booked or sent off. It’s not good enough.”

‘Extremely disappointed’ by goals leaked in second half – Laird

After a goalless first half between Elgin and Inverness, on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge cut inside and lashed a shot home, before Robbie Thompson scored his first competitive goal from outside the box.

Penalties for a handball and a foul were converted by Paul Allan and Bavidge, although a rocket of a goal from Mark Gallagher brought the scoreline briefly to 3-1.

Laird admits there were “too many moments of madness” for Elgin, as there have been already this season.

As much as he was frustrated by the penalty awards, the goals conceded from open play which gave Inverness control early in the second half were most preventable.

Elgin City's Mark Gallagher after scoring against Stranraer in SPFL League Two on April 26, 2025 at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin.
Elgin City’s Mark Gallagher scored a rocket of a shot against Inverness on Tuesday. Image: Bob Crombie.

He said: “At half-time, we spoke about the full-backs being a wee bit too open in relation to the centre backs, especially on the right-hand side. That was the main issue.

“Then, just 45 seconds into the second half, they go down the inside of the full-back and the centre half and scored.

“From our point of view as coaches, that is extremely disappointed.

‘No pressure’ applied for second goal

“You think it would stick in the heads to force them wide and if they have to deal with a cross and we concede a goal from a cross then we will do our investigation on that. So for that to happen straight away was extremely disappointing.

“The squad is stretched, and boys are playing that are not quite fit.

“Two minutes later, the ball bobbles about, you can see this coming from 70 yards away.

“Inverness break. Miko (Virtanen) makes a 70-yard run to make a great block. The ball bounces out five yards and the rest of us cannot step out five yards to at least put a bit of pressure on their shot.

“Don’t get me wrong, the quality of the finish was absolutely outstanding, right into the top corner, but Robbie Thompson was allowed to get his head up, and you give good players that amount of time, they will take their chances.”

Laird confident for Dumbarton game

Elgin have lost 3-2 at Annan and 1-0 against East Kilbride so far in League Two.

This Saturday, they travel to Dumbarton, who won their first two games, moving on to positive points after a minus-five points start following last year’s administration.

Laird added: “We were brave in our formation on Tuesday. For long spells, it worked, and we dominated well.

“We’re getting there. We’ve been good in the last two games and not got the results.

“The disappointing thing on Tuesday is it should never have been four, but we allowed it, that perception to happen.

“All the best to Inverness and I hope they win League One, but we have high hopes to do well at Dumbarton on Saturday. I know we will be fine.”

 

