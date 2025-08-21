Elgin City boss Allan Hale on why he’s not writing off Edinburgh City – despite their 15-point deduction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale on why he’s not writing off Edinburgh City – despite their 15-point deduction

The Moray club have a score to settle against 2024-25 promotion rivals Edinburgh, who kicked off with an SPFL punishment after a provisional liquidator was appointed.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale during a League Two match between Elgin and Peterhead at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin, on April 19 2025.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Elgin City boss Allan Hale says writing off clubs after 15-point deductions so early in the season makes no sense.

His views come ahead of hosting Edinburgh City, who were docked that amount by the SPFL after suffering an insolvency event last month. 

Inverness were hit by the same margin in League One and escaped the drop due to their strong form last year and Edinburgh’s third-placed finish in League Two suggests they’ll have a fighting chance.

They already have beaten Stranraer 2-1 and fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Annan Athletic to move to -11 points in the fourth tier.

Edinburgh took 10 points from Elgin last term as their promotion hopes were dashed in the play-off semis by Dick Campbell’s East Fife, who went up after beating Annan in the final.

Annan squeezed past Elgin in the other semi-final to end the Black and Whites’ bid for a first-ever promotion to League One.

‘We have a chance against anyone’

Hale is sure their weekend opponents will believe they have a fighting chance to stay up, while his side seek to add to their sole point after narrow losses to Annan and East Kilbride and a draw at in-form Dumbarton.

He said: “It’s so early. When things like this happen, people jump to conclusions and say they’ll finish bottom, which is not sensible when you consider what Edinburgh achieved last season, and the squad that they have.

“We drew once and lost three times against them last season, so we know we’re going up against a good side. They play good football and they have a clear identity.

“Despite our results, we feel like we’re in a good place. We’re getting some players fitter and our confidence is starting to show within our performances.

“We will focus on the things we do well. We feel we have a chance against anyone.”

Words of advice for scoring forward

Josh Walker scored a swerving opener in last week’s 1-1 league draw at Dumbarton, with Scott Honeyman levelling for the Sons in the second half.

It was a result which put City’s first point on the board.

The 24-year-old ex-Annan and Queen of the South attacker was snapped up earlier this month after playing just once for League One side Stenhousemuir after leaving Queens.

Hale was delighted for Walker to open his account, but he revealed the words of advice which have been given to all City’s front-line.

He said: “Josh is a really good technical player. He can go outside and inside.

Queen of the South forward Josh Walker, left, competes for the ball with Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine in an SPFL Championship match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on February 1 2025.
Josh Walker, in action for Queen of the South against Caley Thistle’s Danny Devine last season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We just want him to do things a little bit quicker, just speed the game up a little bit. He took that message on board against Dumbarton and he took his goal really well. It was an excellent strike – the goalkeeper was never saving it.

“When he is in those forward areas, he has to get shots away early, which we’re asking all our forward players to do more of, rather than score the perfect goal and walk it in.

“Josh has settled in really well within the group and his fitness and sharpness will improve.

“The way we play is slightly different to what he’s been used to, but he’s a really good addition for us.”

What Ali Spalding adds to Elgin City

Last week, Elgin brought in Arbroath midfielder Ali Spalding, 19, on loan for the season, with a January recall option, and he came off the bench in the second half at Dumbarton.

Hale explained why he made the move and what he feels the title-winning player will add to the Moray side.

He added: “Against Inverness, we saw we were having to reply on Miko Virtanen and Mark Gallagher, who have had niggles.

“With Russell Dingwall and Lewis Hyde out injured, it was important to give ourselves another option in that area and not have to rely on the same players with the busy schedule we’ve got between now and the end of September.

Alfie Bavidge (Inverness) tussles with Ali Spalding (Arbroath) during the Scottish League 1 match between Arbroath and Inverness at Gayfield.
Ali Spalding, left, challenging Alfie Bavidge when playing for Arbroath last season against ICT. Image: Dave Johnston.

“We were aware of Ali being available on loan and he only played 20 minutes on Saturday but showed up well.

“He’s positive, with a good engine, and looks to play forward at the earliest opportunity.

“He’s 19, but he made 30 appearances for Arbroath, who won League One last season, so that can only be a good thing for us.”

Ross Draper is a doubt for Saturday’s game against Edinburgh,  joining the casualty list of Russell Dingwall, Lewis Hyde, Kyle Girvan and Owen Cairns.

