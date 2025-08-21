Elgin City boss Allan Hale on why he’s not writing off Edinburgh City – despite their 15-point deduction

Elgin City boss Allan Hale says writing off clubs after 15-point deductions so early in the season makes no sense.

His views come ahead of hosting Edinburgh City, who were docked that amount by the SPFL after suffering an insolvency event last month.

Inverness were hit by the same margin in League One and escaped the drop due to their strong form last year and Edinburgh’s third-placed finish in League Two suggests they’ll have a fighting chance.

They already have beaten Stranraer 2-1 and fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Annan Athletic to move to -11 points in the fourth tier.

Edinburgh took 10 points from Elgin last term as their promotion hopes were dashed in the play-off semis by Dick Campbell’s East Fife, who went up after beating Annan in the final.

Annan squeezed past Elgin in the other semi-final to end the Black and Whites’ bid for a first-ever promotion to League One.

‘We have a chance against anyone’

Hale is sure their weekend opponents will believe they have a fighting chance to stay up, while his side seek to add to their sole point after narrow losses to Annan and East Kilbride and a draw at in-form Dumbarton.

He said: “It’s so early. When things like this happen, people jump to conclusions and say they’ll finish bottom, which is not sensible when you consider what Edinburgh achieved last season, and the squad that they have.

“We drew once and lost three times against them last season, so we know we’re going up against a good side. They play good football and they have a clear identity.

“Despite our results, we feel like we’re in a good place. We’re getting some players fitter and our confidence is starting to show within our performances.

“We will focus on the things we do well. We feel we have a chance against anyone.”

Words of advice for scoring forward

Josh Walker scored a swerving opener in last week’s 1-1 league draw at Dumbarton, with Scott Honeyman levelling for the Sons in the second half.

It was a result which put City’s first point on the board.

The 24-year-old ex-Annan and Queen of the South attacker was snapped up earlier this month after playing just once for League One side Stenhousemuir after leaving Queens.

Hale was delighted for Walker to open his account, but he revealed the words of advice which have been given to all City’s front-line.

He said: “Josh is a really good technical player. He can go outside and inside.

“We just want him to do things a little bit quicker, just speed the game up a little bit. He took that message on board against Dumbarton and he took his goal really well. It was an excellent strike – the goalkeeper was never saving it.

“When he is in those forward areas, he has to get shots away early, which we’re asking all our forward players to do more of, rather than score the perfect goal and walk it in.

“Josh has settled in really well within the group and his fitness and sharpness will improve.

“The way we play is slightly different to what he’s been used to, but he’s a really good addition for us.”

What Ali Spalding adds to Elgin City

Last week, Elgin brought in Arbroath midfielder Ali Spalding, 19, on loan for the season, with a January recall option, and he came off the bench in the second half at Dumbarton.

Hale explained why he made the move and what he feels the title-winning player will add to the Moray side.

He added: “Against Inverness, we saw we were having to reply on Miko Virtanen and Mark Gallagher, who have had niggles.

“With Russell Dingwall and Lewis Hyde out injured, it was important to give ourselves another option in that area and not have to rely on the same players with the busy schedule we’ve got between now and the end of September.

“We were aware of Ali being available on loan and he only played 20 minutes on Saturday but showed up well.

“He’s positive, with a good engine, and looks to play forward at the earliest opportunity.

“He’s 19, but he made 30 appearances for Arbroath, who won League One last season, so that can only be a good thing for us.”

Ross Draper is a doubt for Saturday’s game against Edinburgh, joining the casualty list of Russell Dingwall, Lewis Hyde, Kyle Girvan and Owen Cairns.