Elgin City vow to take ‘strongest action possible’ after launching investigation into alleged homophobic abuse at Borough Briggs game

Elgin City have vowed to take the strongest possible action after launching an investigation into alleged homophobic abuse at their league game on Saturday.

A supporter was ejected from Borough Briggs after the allegation was made during the club’s 4-2 defeat by Edinburgh City in their League Two fixture.

The club has issued a statement thanking fans for reporting the incident and says a zero tolerance policy will be adopted should there be any incidents in the future.

A club statement read: “Elgin City have been made aware of an alleged incident of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Edinburgh City at Borough Briggs on Saturday.

“Borough Briggs Stadium should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and the club wishes to be clear that Elgin City have a zero tolerance on any kind of discriminatory abuse.

“Anyone failing to comply with the club policy on anti-discrimination is not welcome at our club.

“We can confirm that a supporter was ejected from the stadium after the alleged incident, and we stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

“The incident that was reported is now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against the perpetrator.

“We would also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law.

“We would like to thank those who have come forward to report the incident on Saturday. We can only address this kind of abuse with the help of our fans as allies.”