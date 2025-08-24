Elgin City vow to take ‘strongest action possible’ after launching investigation into alleged homophobic abuse at Borough Briggs game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Elgin City vow to take ‘strongest action possible’ after launching investigation into alleged homophobic abuse at Borough Briggs game

Black and Whites say the incident is being investigated after fan was ejected from Borough Briggs on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City FC. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin City have vowed to take the strongest possible action after launching an investigation into alleged homophobic abuse at their league game on Saturday.

A supporter was ejected from Borough Briggs after the allegation was made during the club’s 4-2 defeat by Edinburgh City in their League Two fixture.

The club has issued a statement thanking fans for reporting the incident and says a zero tolerance policy will be adopted should there be any incidents in the future.

A club statement read: “Elgin City have been made aware of an alleged incident of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Edinburgh City at Borough Briggs on Saturday.

“Borough Briggs Stadium should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and the club wishes to be clear that Elgin City have a zero tolerance on any kind of discriminatory abuse.

“Anyone failing to comply with the club policy on anti-discrimination is not welcome at our club.

“We can confirm that a supporter was ejected from the stadium after the alleged incident, and we stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

“The incident that was reported is now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against the perpetrator.

“We would also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law.

“We would like to thank those who have come forward to report the incident on Saturday. We can only address this kind of abuse with the help of our fans as allies.”

