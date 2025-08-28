In-form Elgin City forward reveals why he signed for Black and Whites – and his aim for this season

Striker Josh Walker reckons Elgin City are ready to kickstart their season – and he’s determined to keep his goal rush flowing.

The 24-year-old ex-Stranraer, Annan Athletic and Queen of the South player has netted three goals in his last three City games, including opening the scoring in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Dundee United B in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

After a winless start in the Premier Sports Cup group stages and in League Two, it was a relief for Elgin to finally get going.

A fine 1-1 draw at Dumbarton is their only point from their first four league games, but there’s a determination to beat Clyde at Hamilton on Saturday to overtake their seventh-placed opponents.

Having reached the play-off semi-finals last term, Elgin are aiming to make history and win promotion into League One for the first time.

At Stranraer in 2022-23, Walker scored six goals which is his best-season tally to date, so he’s halfway there in just five City starts.

Frustration at lack of Queens’ action

The attacker, who only joined the Moray club this month on a one-year deal, told The Press and Journal how boss Allan Hale sold the move to him.

He said: “I had six months at Annan and then I went back full-time at Queen of the South (for 18 months).

“The most important thing is to be playing and, towards the end of my time at Queens, it was frustrating when you see the team not doing what they’re expected to do and you’re not getting a chance to play, or at least start games.

“I was coming off the bench, but not for long enough to make an impact.

“I wanted to get back playing this season. I had pre-season with Stenhousemuir and played in the League Cup game and friendlies, but a deal never materialised.

“At that point, the manager Allan Hale got in touch on the Monday and by Thursday night I had agreed to sign a deal.

“I was impressed with what he had to say about the club and the set-up here.

“I’ve started the season well with three goals in the last three games.

“Coming back to League Two this season was to help me play as many games as possible and get some goals and assists and win as many games as possible.

“We’ve only one point so far, but I do think that will turn.

“Looking from the outside in, last season was impressive at Elgin.

“Hopefully, if we can get back on track this Saturday, we can at least replicate reaching the promotion play-offs.

“I definitely believe the squad now is as good, if not better, than last season, so there’s no reason why we can’t go one better this season.”

Midweek win ‘gets monkey off backs’

Walker is confident that after a 4-2 loss to Edinburgh City last weekend, Elgin can what they can do is this division by getting the better of Clyde.

He said: “We have not picked up the results we feel our performances have deserved, especially against Annan Athletic, East Kilbride and Dumbarton.

“On Saturday against Edinburgh City, that was the first game where I felt we were below par, but overall we should have more points than we have to show for it.

“We need to try and turn it around against Clyde on Saturday.

“Although Tuesday’s game was a cup-tie, it was good to get the win and get that winning feeling back into the dressing room.

“It gets the monkey off our backs and we want to build on that and get our first league win against Clyde then kick on from there.”

Walker hails impact of Kane Hester

Walker was also thrilled to see fellow attacker Kane Hester hit a midweek brace against the young Tangerines.

The 30-year-old rejoined the Black and Whites after 18 months with League One Montrose, having scored 84 goals for the club from 2019-2023.

A troublesome hip injury limited Hester to just two goals for Elgin since his return, having spent two months on the sidelines.

Signs were there that it was only a matter of time before he’d find the net again and Walker backs Hester to help fire the club into the promotion mix.

He added: “Kane is a big player, who has been at the club for a long time.

“He had a good period at Montrose in League One and everyone at this club knows Kane on his day can be a real asset. He’s scored goals consistently in this league before.

“Give Kane the service and he will do his bit for the team by chipping in with goals and assists for the other forward players.

“It all points towards a successful season and that’s definitely something we can still achieve.”