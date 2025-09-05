Elgin City v Cove Rangers preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Elgin City will be hoping the KDM Evolution Trophy can bring some welcome respite for the Black and Whites when they welcome League One side Cove Rangers to Borough Briggs on Saturday.

City have two points from their opening five games in League Two while visitors Cove are in the same situation in League One, with two draws and three defeats from their opening five fixtures.

Cove’s struggles this season have been well documented with injuries hitting hard at Balmoral Stadium, and the hosts are also up against it with a string of players out.

The absence of key players meant Cove could name just one outfield player on the bench for the goalless draw at Hamilton last weekend.

The Aberdeen side were this week boosted by the arrival of Dundee United midfielder Lewis O’Donnell, 20, on a loan deal, initially until January.

Both sides are off the mark in the revamped Challenge Cup competition, however, with City on three points from their first two games while Cove are a point better off.

With both camps hoping for a win to kickstart their respective league campaigns, the stage is set for an intriguing afternoon in Moray.

What the managers say…

Elgin City assistant manager Stefan Laird told club media: “It’s an exciting game for both teams. It will be two teams who like to get forward.

“Cove are the favourites – they are from the league above. It’s the nature of this competition, when you have the B teams from the Premiership clubs and then the teams from League One, who are all really strong.

“We saw how strong Inverness are (ICT won 4-1 at Elgin last month), and Cove were really strong in pushing to go up (to the Championship) last year and I’m sure it could be the same again this year.

“It will be a tough game on Saturday, but we’re playing well. Especially in the second half on Saturday (in the 0-0 draw against Clyde in Hamilton), we were very good. We just needed to take our chances

“The performances have been good and the work-rate and fitness is there from the boys who are fit.

“We’re looking to pick up three points in the cup on Saturday. Having between six and nine points might be enough to see us into the next round, which would be a really good achievement.

“It’s an opportunity to win a game in front of our own fans where we have no pressure. The pressure should be on Cove and the boys who take to the field will give their all.”

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley: “We had one sub last week but at least we’ll have two with Blair Yule returning. We’ll need to wait and see about Milosz.

“We’ve been trying all summer to get players in but other clubs have had injury issues of their own so there has been a reluctance to send players out on loan.

“It’s not just us who have struggled. I speak to other managers and it seems to be same issue everywhere else.

“The issue we have is that our squad’s not that big anyway and geography has also played a part in our case.

“But listen, we know the situation and we just have to get on with it. The players did well last week in really difficult circumstances and if we can get everybody back and get a few in, we’ll be fine.

“We’ve got this cup game at Elgin but for me I’m trying to make sure we’ve got a fairly healthy squad for next week.

“We know Elgin will be a hard game. Every time you go up there it’s tough.

“Like us, they obviously haven’t had the best start to the season either, but we expect a tough game.

“They had a good season last year and they’ve got quite a strong squad there.”

On taking O’Donnell on loan, the manager told the club website: “Lewis is a player I have been tracking since his Kelty days (when he was on loan from United in 2023/24), he caught my eye then and always did well against us, so I’m really pleased to have finally got him here.”

Team news

Elgin midfielder Mark Gallagher will undergo a cheekbone operation next week after suffering a blow in a collision against Clyde on Saturday, so will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Aberdeen loan midfielder Dylan Ross is also out for Elgin for the next few weeks, having suffered a medial collateral ligament injury for a second time, while skipper Matthew Cooper, Ross Draper, Owen Cairns, Jack MacIver and Kyle Girvan are all working their way back from injuries.

There is some good news for Cove as midfielder Blair Yule returns from the suspension he served following his red card in the 3-1 defeat by Peterhead last month.

However, fellow midfielders Fraser Fyvie, Declan Glass and Aaron Darge are injured.

Defender Milosz Ochmanski faces a late fitness test.

Key battles

Jack Murray, the former Highland League player of the year, is a key player at the back for Elgin City alongside the experienced Ross Draper.

However, the duo will have to be on their toes against Cove’s attacking duo of David Eguaibor and Mitch Megginson.

At 33, Megginson is into the veteran stage of his career but his goal record for the club speaks for itself.

Eguaibor has been hugely impressive since joining the club and heads for Elgin with seven goals in 10 appearances for his club so far this season.

Predicted line-ups

Elgin City (4-2-3-1): Ritchie, Cameron, Ewan, Murray, Booth, Virtanen, Hyde, Spalding, O’Connor, Walker, Hester.

Cove Rangers (3-5-2): Mutch, J. Eguaibor, Doyle, Parker, Bisland, Strachan, Yule, Milnes, Harrington, Megginson, D. Eguaibor.

The odds

McBookie prices Elgin at 21/10 to win at Borough Briggs while visitors Cove are priced at 21/20. A draw is 13/5.