Elgin City

Elgin City’s Ross Draper tips Aberdeen B to learn from KDM Evolution Trophy defeats as Black and Whites eye second round spot

The bottom eight group places are occupied by young teams from Premiership clubs - but Scottish Cup winner Draper sees the merit in the younger players taking part.

Elgin's Ross Draper warming up before a Scottish Cup fourth round match between Elgin City and Aberdeen at Borough Briggs Stadium, Elgin, on January 18, 2025.
Ross Draper is keen to keep the feelgood factor going at Elgin City by defeating Aberdeen B and reaching round two of the KDM Evolution Trophy with a game to spare. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Elgin City’s Ross Draper reckons youngsters in Premiership B teams will learn from the harsh reality of men’s football in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

Aberdeen B, which mainly features under-21s, are the visitors to Borough Briggs on Saturday, and arrive without a point on the board yet from four group games.

Earning the win against Aberdeen B would ensure League Two hosts Elgin will contest the second round, with a group tie against Dundee B still to come on November 11.

Aberdeen B are second-bottom of the 30-club table, with their final group stage tie on November 11 away to League Two leaders Spartans, who are in eighth position in the league phase of the competition.

The Dons slipped down the table after their 2-1 defeat at Forfar Athletic on September 23 was changed on Thursday night to a 3-0 result for the Angus team for fielding an ineligible player.

Aberdeen would likely need two closing wins to have any chance of avoiding the bottom eight places in order to reach the second round.

The bottom eight places, where teams would exit the cup, are occupied by top-flight B teams from Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Aberdeen loanees impressing Draper

Draper, a Scottish Cup winner with ICT in 2015, reckons youngsters from the larger clubs are getting a worthwhile education from playing in the cup, even if their results have been poor.

He said: “People maybe think because these are big clubs all the youngsters will instantly be able to compete. It’s not a gimme these lads will come in and perform.

“This is men’s football. Leagues Two and League One are of a good standard and then you will have Championship sides in round two.

Aberdeen defender Dylan Ross in action against Buckie Thistle in a friendly match at Victoria Park, Buckie, on July 5, 2025.
Aberdeen left-back Dylan Ross, who is on loan at Elgin City. Image: Jasperimage.

“But it’s a good learning curve for these young players. They have six group games to play in and I like this competition.

“While these sides have not done well so far, playing in this cup year in and year out will help them improve.

“I expect Aberdeen to be fully competitive on Saturday. We have a couple of their youngsters on loan (Dylan Ross and Noah McDonnell) and we know the level they’re at.

Chance for Elgin to reach round two

“The loan players from Aberdeen can’t play for us in this cup, which has killed us a bit in terms of squad rotation.

“We’ve had to play boys who possibly needed a rest. With so many injuries, it has been tough to rotate. Hopefully towards Christmas, we will get more boys back.

“Defensively, we’re missing Kyle Girvan, Matthew Cooper, Owen Cairns, as well as (midfielders) Lewis Hyde and Mark Gallagher. They’re all big players who have missed big sections of the season.

“Hopefully we can get the win on Saturday and get into the second round, which would be great with one game still to go.”

O’Donnell and Ross are not expected to face Elgin tomorrow for Aberdeen, while a third loan player from the Dons who is with City, Jamie Mercer, has been sidelined with injury in recent months.

Since late August, Elgin have lost just once, with last week’s 2-1 comeback victory over visitors Forfar Athletic moving them to within two points of fourth spot after their first nine fixtures.

City return to League Two action next weekend with a trip to second-top East Kilbride.

