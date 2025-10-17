Elgin City boss Allan Hale on East Kilbride – and ‘brave’ Aberdeen, featuring Sivert Heltne Nilsen, in 2-2 Challenge Cup draw

Elgin City manager Allan Hale insists dropped points by East Kilbride don’t tell the full story of Saturday’s League Two hosts’ capabilities.

In-form Elgin side are looking for their third League Two win of the season when they travel to second-placed Kilby.

Mick Kennedy’s South Lanarkshire team, the Lowland League champions last season, have won 4-1 and 1-0 in Elgin this season in the Premier Sports Cup and in the league.

However, before beating Hearts B 3-2 with a late winner on Saturday, East Kilbride had not won a game since smashing Forfar Athletic 5-0 on August 30.

Should eighth-placed Elgin head back north with full points on Saturday, the gap between the two teams will be down to three points.

Stats are better than Kilby’s results

Hale is wary of his opponents, though – but is backing his own players to rise to the challenge.

He said: “East Kilbride are dominating the possession charts, averaging around 63% possession over their nine league games so far, which is high for League Two.

“They also have the best attacking stats in the league, which you would expect.

“We respect them. They have a large and experienced coaching team and they have a lot of good players who could and probably should be playing a couple of levels higher.

“We know, however, if we play to our capabilities, we are also a capable side.

“We are also one of the highest possession-based teams in the league over the first quarter, so there are plenty of things to give us encouragement.”

‘Brave’ Aberdeen display in cup clash

Elgin have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions and Kane Hester’s late goal earned a 2-2 draw against a lively Aberdeen B team in the KDM Evolution Trophy last week.

Elgin were not at their best against a mainly youthful Dons side, who looked on course for their first victory thanks to Joseph Teasdale’s double giving them the lead after Ryan Sargent scored his fourth goal in three games for Elgin.

Aberdeen had plenty of chances to kill the tie, but Hester’s goal with one minute left earned the Borough Briggs team a point to confirm their place in round two, with a home match against Dundee B on November 11 their group-stage closer.

Hale admits it took a massive effort to stay in the game against the slick Dons side, who had an experienced midfielder playing a key role, helping earn them their first point.

He said: “Aberdeen were excellent in the first half in particular.

“They were really brave, playing through the thirds really well and they got their key players like Alfie Stewart and Joe Teasdale on the ball.

“They had that good defensive cover with Sivert Heltne Nilsen playing in the spine of the back three, so we found their rotations and movement difficult, as well as the speed with which they moved the ball.

Late leveller earned a vital cup point

“We allowed ourselves to get disjointed and our structure was really poor.

“We got it sorted at half-time and, in the second half, we played the game in Aberdeen’s half for long periods.

“Although we had to leave it until the 90th minute, the goal was coming.

“Aberdeen should have had the game put to bed, but the game was still open and we got the point we needed to secure our place in the next round.”

Draper makes Brora Rangers move

Defender/midfielder Ross Draper has left Elgin to join Highland League champions Brora Rangers this morning (Friday) on a two-year deal.

The 36-year-old, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015, joined City four years ago from Cove Rangers and made 124 appearances for the Moray club.

The Englishman, who also won the Championship and Challenge Cup with Ross County in 2018-2019, joined ICT in 2012 from Macclesfield Town.

Draper also had two periods as Elgin City manager in 2023, before and after Barry Smith was appointed. He stepped down, which led to Hale becoming the boss later that year.

Draper admits leaving Borough Briggs was a big decision.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Elgin City and can’t thank everyone enough — the players, staff, supporters, and board — for how they’ve treated me.

“This has been a tough decision but one made for personal reasons, and I leave on great terms with everyone at the club.

“I’ll always wish Elgin City well and hope the team continues to build on the positive work that’s been done.”

Hale added: “Ross has been an outstanding professional and a fantastic person to work with. He’s been honest with us about his circumstances and has made a decision he feels is right for himself and his family.

“While of course the timing isn’t ideal from a football point of view, we fully respect his decision and wish him nothing but success for the future.”