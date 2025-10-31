Elgin City boss Allan Hale pinpoints why Ryan Sargent is in striking form ahead of Annan showdown

Allan Hale believes Elgin City attacker Ryan Sargent is flourishing after a switch of roles this season.

The Black and Whites, who have had plenty of injuries to contend with this term, are eighth in League Two ahead of hosting in-form Annan Athletic this Saturday.

Sargent, 24, has scored five goals in his last five games for the Moray club, including a late winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Scottish Cup victory over Deveronvale to earn a home third-round match with League Two rivals Stirling Albion on November 29.

The result was earned despite playing the last half an hour with 10 men after on-loan Arbroath midfielder Ali Spalding was sent off for a second booking with the game goalless.

Sargent signed for Hale in the summer of 2024 on a three-year deal after scoring 48 times in 151 outings for Fraserburgh, a club where he won the Highland League title in 2022 as well as two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups (2021 and 2022) and one Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield (2023).

The forward scored six goals in his debut campaign for Elgin and in recent weeks has chipped in with five goals, helping City stack up a three-game unbeaten home run.

Hale, who managed Highland League club Huntly before taking over at Elgin in December 2023, has always rated Sargent.

Just two defeats in 11 for Elgin City

He said: “Ryan ended last season strongly, hitting a rich vein of form.

“This year, we’re playing him more through the middle rather than wide, as we were last season, and that’s playing to his strengths a lot more.

“For us, we’re just trying to find the right balance to the team.

“Our injury problems are well documented and the constant changes we have made to the team as a result of those injuries.

“We feel we’re maybe getting a bit more stability to the team and hopefully that can help us with the consistency we’re searching for within our performances.

“Our form is pretty good, but I wouldn’t say we’re firing on all cylinders by any means but we’re really competitive in games and we’re a difficult team to play against and beat.

“We’ve only had two defeats in our last 11 games shows we’ve turned the corner a wee bit.

“Hopefully now we’re getting players back from injury and players are getting up to speed, we can get a settled team on the pitch and help us move forward in what is a really competitive league this year.”

Goals fly in when these sides meet

Like Elgin, Saturday’s visitors Annan left it late to win last week, with player-boss Wullie Gibson’s goal sealing a 3-2 away victory against Clyde in the Scottish Cup to line up a third-round clash with Buckie Thistle later this month. The Galabankies have won five and drawn once over their last six matches.

There has been no lack of goals between Elgin and Annan in 2025.

As the second-bottom League One side last season, Annan defeated their north opponents 5-4 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final, with City, who were fourth in League Two, winning 2-1 at Galabank in the second leg to almost turn the tie around.

In the opening fixture this season, a flurry of late goals ended with Annan winning 3-2 on August 2.

Hale reckons both teams always set out with attacking intentions.

He added: “These are always high scoring games and I think both managers would say we’d not want that to be the case.

“You want to win the game and score goals. We’re two teams who want to play the game the right way.

“Annan also had injury problems at the start of the season, but they seem to have got over the worst of it.”

Kyle Girvan remains out for Elgin, while Matthew Cooper is doubtful, but Lyall Booth returns from suspension.