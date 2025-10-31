Elgin City boss Allan Hale pinpoints why Ryan Sargent is in striking form ahead of Annan showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale pinpoints why Ryan Sargent is in striking form ahead of Annan showdown

Fresh from reaching the third round of the Scottish Cup, the Black and Whites, and their in-form striker, are gearing up for a shot at Annan Athletic.

Elgin City's Ryan Sargent in action against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on July 15, 2025 at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness in a Premier Sports Cup tie.
Ryan Sargent has scored five goals over his last five games for Elgin City, including a late winner in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Allan Hale believes Elgin City attacker Ryan Sargent is flourishing after a switch of roles this season.

The Black and Whites, who have had plenty of injuries to contend with this term, are eighth in League Two ahead of hosting in-form Annan Athletic this Saturday.

Sargent, 24, has scored five goals in his last five games for the Moray club, including a late winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Scottish Cup victory over Deveronvale to earn a home third-round match with League Two rivals Stirling Albion on November 29. 

The result was earned despite playing the last half an hour with 10 men after on-loan Arbroath midfielder Ali Spalding was sent off for a second booking with the game goalless.

Sargent signed for Hale in the summer of 2024 on a three-year deal after scoring 48 times in 151 outings for Fraserburgh, a club where he won the Highland League title in 2022 as well as two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups (2021 and 2022) and one Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield (2023).

The forward scored six goals in his debut campaign for Elgin and in recent weeks has chipped in with five goals, helping City stack up a three-game unbeaten home run.

Hale, who managed Highland League club Huntly before taking over at Elgin in December 2023, has always rated Sargent.

Just two defeats in 11 for Elgin City

He said: “Ryan ended last season strongly, hitting a rich vein of form.

“This year, we’re playing him more through the middle rather than wide, as we were last season, and that’s playing to his strengths a lot more.

“For us, we’re just trying to find the right balance to the team.

“Our injury problems are well documented and the constant changes we have made to the team as a result of those injuries.

“We feel we’re maybe getting a bit more stability to the team and hopefully that can help us with the consistency we’re searching for within our performances.

“Our form is pretty good, but I wouldn’t say we’re firing on all cylinders by any means but we’re really competitive in games and we’re a difficult team to play against and beat.

“We’ve only had two defeats in our last 11 games shows we’ve turned the corner a wee bit.

“Hopefully now we’re getting players back from injury and players are getting up to speed, we can get a settled team on the pitch and help us move forward in what is a really competitive league this year.”

Goals fly in when these sides meet

Like Elgin, Saturday’s visitors Annan left it late to win last week, with player-boss Wullie Gibson’s goal sealing a 3-2 away victory against Clyde in the Scottish Cup to line up a third-round clash with Buckie Thistle later this month. The Galabankies have won five and drawn once over their last six matches.

There has been no lack of goals between Elgin and Annan in 2025.

As the second-bottom League One side last season, Annan defeated their north opponents 5-4 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final, with City, who were fourth in League Two, winning 2-1 at Galabank in the second leg to almost turn the tie around.

In the opening fixture this season, a flurry of late goals ended with Annan winning 3-2 on August 2.

Hale reckons both teams always set out with attacking intentions.

He added: “These are always high scoring games and I think both managers would say we’d not want that to be the case.

“You want to win the game and score goals. We’re two teams who want to play the game the right way.

“Annan also had injury problems at the start of the season, but they seem to have got over the worst of it.”

Kyle Girvan remains out for Elgin, while Matthew Cooper is doubtful, but Lyall Booth returns from suspension.

