Rothes beat Buckie to win Highland League Cup for the first time

Rothes won the Highland League Cup for the first time in their history defeating Buckie Thistle 2-1.

The Speysiders played for half an hour with 10 men after Craig Cormack’s sending off but claimed their first silverware since the North of Scotland Cup in 1979 when Paul Macleod netted an injury time winner.

The game started in a driving wind with Buckie having it at their backs in the first period.

And the Jags started purposefully with Sam Urquhart forcing Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy into action on five minutes, but he saved well at the front post.

But seconds later McCarthy had a clearance kick charged down by Steven Ross, but the ball spun harmlessly behind.

In the eighth minute it was only a fine block by Paul Macleod that prevented Ross tapping in after a fine interchange down the right between Callum Murray and Kevin Fraser.

But from Andy MacAskill’s corner on the right that followed Joe McCabe met it and finished from eight yards.

Rothes found it hard to get up the pitch too often in the first half with the wind helping the Jags to pin them back. One promising surge forward by Craig Cormack brought a free-kick, but nothing came of Alan Pollock’s delivery.

At the other end MacAskill’s inviting free-kick from the right found no takers.

MacAskill was inches away from making it 2-0 on 27 minutes when he weaved inside and unleashed a fizzing shot from 25 yards which cracked off the inside of the left post before rebounding to safety.

But just a minute later Rothes levelled. The ball was worked out to Allen MacKenzie on the left, he burst beyond McCabe and into the area before calmly side-footing past keeper Daniel Bell.

Four minutes before the break Speysiders skipper Bruce Milne made a tremendous block on the goal-line to keep out Callum Murray’s shot during a scramble from a MacAskill free-kick.

At the other end Bell was at full stretch to claw Fraser Robertson’s curling free-kick from 25 yards behind for a fruitless corner.

The second half started in scrappy fashion with neither side able to get on top and carve out chances.

But just after the hour Rothes were reduced to 10 men with Craig Cormack dismissed by referee Dan McFarlane. The winger was booked for trip on MacAskill in the 61st minute and two minutes later picked up a second yellow card for dissent.

Just after the sending off Buckie sub Scott Adams shot tamely at McCarthy when well-placed in the box.

Midway through the second period Pollock tested Bell with a long range free-kick, but the keeper was equal to it and with 20 minutes left he made another impressive stop as Kerr glanced on Pollock’s corner before Milne headed over from another set piece.

The final was on a knife-edge in the closing stages with Buckie unable to make their numerical advantage count and pace up front and the wind in their favour making Rothes dangerous on the counter-attack.

In the final minute of the 90 it was only a terrific reflex stop from Bell that kept the scores level. Robertson’s knockdown was hit first time by sub Ross Gunn from eight yards, but Bell managed to scoop the powerful effort over the crossbar.

But in the 94th minute Rothes did snatch victory when Pollock’s corner was cleared back to him on the left side and his curling cross was nodded in by Paul Macleod to win the cup.

Rothes: Sean McCarthy, Paul Macleod, Bruce Johnstone, Bruce Milne, Craig Cormack, Jack Brown, Alan Pollock, Fraser Robertson, Allen MacKenzie, Ali Sutherland, Gary Kerr (Ross Gunn 78).

Subs not used: Ewan Neil, Gregg Main, Sean Linden, Scott Anderson, Jack Maley, Danny McCarthy.

Buckie Thistle: Daniel Bell, Joe McCabe, Sam Morrison, Jack Murray, Mark McLaughlin, Callum Murray (Scott Adams 52), Sam Pugh (Craig Cowie 77), Kevin Fraser, Andy MacAskill, Sam Urquhart (Kyle MacLeod 72), Steven Ross.

Subs not used: Shaun Wood, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Herbert, Marcus Goodall.